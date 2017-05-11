Hercules Wimbledon athletics round-up: Felix Allen finishes third in gruelling Sahara Race

Hercules Wimbledon Athletic Club’s ultra long-distance runner Felix Allen is back in London after finishing third out of almost 80 competitors in the gruelling Sahara Race over seven days and covering 259 kilometres.

The 4 Deserts Race Series is widely recognised as the most prestigious outdoor footrace series in the world. The series consists of the Sahara Race (Namibia), Gobi March (China), Atacama Crossing (Chile) and The Last Desert (Antarctica). Competitors in the races cover 250 kilometres in seven days over rough country terrain with only a tent and water provided.

Allen was competing in his third 4 Deserts Race which was relocated from the Sahara to Namibia because of the unstable political situation in North Africa. He went into the event as one of the leading contenders after impressive finishes in his first two ultra-distance 4 Deserts Races. He was fourth in the Atacama Crossing in Chile in 2014 and eighth in the Gobi March in China the following year.

He achieved his best placing in taking third place in 29 hours one minute 45 seconds for the testing event, less than four minutes behind winner Mo Foustok of Saudi Arabia. Allen, who has also completed the Marathon des Sables, a seven day 156-mile event across the Sahara said: “Truth is I love it and the 4 Deserts puts on a great show.”

Seven days before embarking on the Sahara Race, Allen, 45 later this month, completed the London marathon for the third time, getting under three hours for the first time.

Hercules Wimbledon’s former Surrey sprint champion, Max Mondelli, warmed up for this weekend’s county championships at Kingsmeadow with an impressive 100m win at an open meeting at Tooting Bec in 10.96 seconds. Mondelli is competing in both the senior men’s 100 and 200 metres.

Also among more than 70 Hercules Wimbledon athletes in action at Kingsmeadow is Jonny Earl who runs in the senior 5000m. He prepared for the championships by heading home a 537-strong field in the Wimbledon Common 5km parkrun in 16:51, winning comfortably by almost a minute, to post is first win in the event since last October. It was his eighth Wimbledon Common parkrun win since making his debut in the event in May 2014. He was one of 27 Hercules Wimbledon runners in action with Eileen Brandley second in the women’s race.

Hercules Wimbledon enjoyed a hat-trick of parkrun wins with Jonny Cornish scoring a runaway victory at Reading beating a 462-strong, clocking 15:58 to finish 56 seconds ahead of the second runner and Jim Davis who enjoyed an even bigger margin of victory at Pegwell Bay, Kent, where he beat a 199-strong field to cross the line in 17:29, 88 seconds clear.

In other parkruns, former race walking international Estle Viljoen was women’s runner-up on her debut appearance in the Banstead Woods event, Rob Tuer was runner-up out of 359 runners at Taunton in 17:36, Richard McDowell was runner-up on Tooting Common in 17:00 and Matt Sharp third out of more than 300 runners in Dulwich Park in 16:15. Rachel Brenton was third woman finisher in Tredegar, Wales and Darren Keane fourth in Cabinteely Park, Dublin.

Hercules Wimbledon youngsters dominated the Wimbledon Park junior 2km parkrun on Sunday morning with William Schneider taking the individual honours from a record 206-strong field in a personal best of 7:03, a 25-second improvement on his previous best set last October. He won by more than half-a-minute with clubmate Sunny Paterson third also in a personal best of 7:49, improving by 61seconds on his previous best set the last time he contested the event in May last year.