Manchester United great not financially viable to bring to Palace – Allardyce

Sam Allardyce has ruled Crystal Palace out of moving for Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

The attacker is set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

And Allardyce, speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s home game against Hull City, was asked about whether Rooney would be a target.

“Wayne’s had an outstanding career at Manchester United,” he said. “Financially is the problem. I don’t think there is any doubt about the player at all. His commitment and desire to play football has been proven over 15-odd years.

“Financially I don’t think he’ll be in our sphere.”