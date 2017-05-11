Thursday, May 11, 2017
Manchester United great not financially viable to bring to Palace – Allardyce

By Richard Cawley -
0
316
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during the press conference at Old Trafford, Manchester. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday May 10, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Sam Allardyce has ruled Crystal Palace out of moving for Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

The attacker is set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

And Allardyce, speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s home game against Hull City, was asked about whether Rooney would be a target.

“Wayne’s had an outstanding career at Manchester United,” he said. “Financially is the problem. I don’t think there is any doubt about the player at all. His commitment and desire to play football has been proven over 15-odd years.

“Financially I don’t think he’ll be in our sphere.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

