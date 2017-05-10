Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Police appeal after sexual assault on canal towpath in White City

By Shuz Azam -
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man on a canal towpath in White City.
The incident happened at around 06:45hrs on Monday, as the woman, aged in her 30s, was walking along the towpath near Hythe Road in the direction of Paddington.
Detective Constable Emma Cliffin of Hammersmith and Fulham CID investigates and said:
“I am appealing for anyone who was using the towpath on Monday morning and witnessed this incident to contact police. I am particularly keen to trace a male cyclist who intervened in this attack.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hammersmith and Fulham CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police appeal after sexual assault on canal towpath in White City