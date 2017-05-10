Updated plans for Kidbrooke Village centre and development’s Blackheath Quarter

MORE than 200 residents and business owners attended an exhibition on the updated plans for a regeneration scheme’s village centre.

Berkeley Homes (BH) displayed its latest plans for Kidbrooke Village centre and the Blackheath Quarter of its scheme on the site of the former Ferrier Estate last Friday and Saturday.

The consultation is inviting people’s views on what commercial and community facilities they would like to see in the heart of the development.

The developer also unveiled updated plans for the Blackheath Quarter which includes a mix of housing types for the part of the scheme which is currently used as a works compound. The proposals include a total of 151 homes which will be comprised of 48 three bed homes , 18 traditional family home style dwellings with four and five bedrooms and 85 apartments.

John Anderson the chair of BH(East Thames), said: “Our vision is to create a vibrant village centre for local people. With Sainsbury’s and Young’s now signed up the permanent commercial and community hub is already taking shape. I’m so pleased that so many people came to view the plans and gave us very useful feedback on what commercial and community uses could be introduced.”

Planning permission has been secured for 4763 homes on the site of which 1450 have been built. Mr Anderson, said: “Berkeley are always looking at ways to improve the Kidbrooke masterplan. Our latest proposals will complete the Blackheath Quarter in line with how the development has evolved in the last few years.

To take part in the consultation visit www.kidbrookeregeneration.info and give responses by Saturday May 20.