Play-off hero Steve Morison: Lions are trying to win promotion the hard way

Steve Morison hailed Millwall for reaching Wembley the hard way after a 3-2 win at Scunthorpe United.

Only Sheffield United had more home victories than the Iron but a double from the veteran striker and Lee Gregory’s header set up a north London showdown with Bradford for a place in the Championship.

The front pairing both have 18 goals apiece in all competitions.

Morison’s League One stats are 13 goals and nine assists.

He said: “We gave ourselves a tough job not taking a lead there from the first leg. But I was quietly confident. They had to come and get at us.

“If you leave me and Lee Gregory two-on-two against anyone in this league we are going to score goals. They made that mistake in the second half and we had a good win in the end.

“We felt over 180 minutes we were the better team. We have come here where they have got a great home record and full deserved to win.

“We went 1-0 down but we knew we would get chances. It was a great ball from Tony [Craig] and you could sense in the ground they were deflated. It was like a morgue after that. We came out in the second half and ran all over them for 20 minutes.”

Morison enjoyed his second as he celebrated in front of the stand housing the Millwall supporters. But he also showed frustration when they kept the ball in the closing stages of normal time, with six minutes for stoppages added.

“If you score you want to score at the right end,” said Morison. “It was great. They are so excited and over-exuberant they do not understand. They were the reason there was six minutes of injury time because they were holding onto the ball.

“I just wish they would get it at some point and realise that if they scored in the last minute it would most probably have been because they were on the pitch for a minute when they did not need to be. But they gave us fantastic support. They have been travelling like that all season.

“I am sure we will see the normal 15,000 and another 30,000 or 40,000 come from somewhere to Wembley.

“We had 11, 12, 13 heroes out there. I am going to happily take the headlines, which is fine by me. I am getting older. Everyone wants to write you off every week. Everywhere I go they tell me I am too old and I am not very good. I told a few of them today ‘I am not very good, I know, but I do alright’.

“I love it. I have spent my life getting abused by people around the country. It is part and parcel of the game. People want to keep knocking me. Two goals and a lovely assist, and off to Wembley we go.”

Morison extended his Den contract by a further 12 months earlier in the campaign. But he admits the thought of another nine months in League One is not appealing.

The loss a year ago to Barnsley needs to be erased by beating Bradford.

“I am quite quick to dust myself down and go again,” he said. “I have learned you cannot worry about failures, it is what makes you stronger. That is the reason we are going to Wembley now.

“We had that burning desire to get to Wembley and have done it the hard way. We all want to be in the Championship. There are some big teams in there. I would rather be playing there than places like Plymouth and Portsmouth and teams like that last year.

“I definitely think the experience of last year will help, especially the younger players who had never been there before. A few of them would admit themselves that they froze when they got there and did not have the best of games. No excuses this time. We go to Wembley full of optimism and hope.

“We have had two tough games against Bradford. They are a good footballing team. Completely different to what we faced last year. So it is a different test. It is who deals with the occasion best on the day.”

Morison showed his composure at Glanford Park by finding the head of Gregory for the Lions’ second goal. He had raced onto Jordan Archer’s long kick and took a touch inside defender Murray Wallace.

“I managed to assess within the second that I managed to flick it over his head that the goalkeeper and the defender had gone back onto the line, so it was going to be a tough place to score.

“I lifted it over to Greggs and he did the rest. It is just about being calm in those pressure moments. If I get that chance again at Wembley in a couple of weeks I will be calm again.”