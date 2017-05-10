Millwall relentless in their drive and determination to reach the Championship

If it isn’t going to be Millwall’s year at Wembley, then someone forgot to send the memo to Neil Harris’ players.

Because, right now, they feel like an unmovable force as they head towards a date with destiny on May 20 at Wembley.

It’s almost faded into memory that the Lions were roughly 10 minutes away from season over at Bristol Rovers on April 30. Shaun Hutchinson’s header at the Memorial Stadium will be one of the defining points of a season in which the South Londoners have refused to give up on their promotion hopes.

Talking of seismic moments, Steve Morison’s equaliser at Glanford Park was huge. The Lions would not have deserved to be trailing at half-time and the vice-captain got on the end of Tony Craig’s cross to the far post, keeper Joe Anyon not covering himself in glory as it squeezed into the back of the net.

When you look at this Millwall team it has desire, with a bit more desire and then an extra helping of desire on top.

Scunthorpe had defending manfully at The Den on Thursday but once again it became about a test of character on Sunday evening – and they wilted.

Twice the Iron were breached before the hour mark.

There was debate afterwards whether Morison got a poor connection on a shot which ended up being a ball onto the head of Lee Gregory, who nodded over Anyon. It matters little. If the talismanic striker had struck it true then there is every chance it would have been 2-0 anyway.

And Morison got his second largely through sheer willpower. Gregory cross was deflected and he was first to get a touch. Untidy? Yeah. But the combination of the two frontmen were bulldozing a Scunthorpe backline who endured nowhere near the same amount of uncomfortable moments in the first fixture last week.

It could have got worse for the hosts if someone had gambled on Aiden O’Brien’s chip across the face of goal, with Morison once again driven on causing carnage with a run on the right of the penalty area.

Scunthorpe gave themselves hope when Stephen Dawson’s fierce strike from the edge of the box skipped off the turf and beyond Jordan Archer’s dive to his right.

When it comes to reflection, Iron manager Graham Alexander may rue not having started with livewire winger Duane Holmes. He was their only offensive player to stretch Millwall. Ivan Toney’s 20th-minute opener was hooked in from close-range from a corner.

It was Millwall who exerted their will for long passages of both legs and you can’t fault the way in which they set about the task in South Humberside.

Gregory and Morison led the press from the front, no change there, while Jimmy Abdou chased the ball with an energy which does not reflect his lack of game time over the course of the whole campaign.

Byron Webster and Shaun Hutchinson are settled as the centre-backs of choice, finally putting together matches in the past couple of months and showing why Harris believed they could provide a partnership.

Bradford won’t hold any fears in the final. The two clubs drew both matches in the standard campaign and Millwall beat them 12 months ago to set up a trip to north London.

It is the Lions’ eighth play-offs and they have now reached the last hurdle on four occasions.

For those who believe in omens, their one success in it came when they finished in the top six in back-to-back seasons. A Wembley loss to Scunthorpe United in 2009 – with Gary Alexander’s stunning goal the abiding memory – was followed by glory against Swindon Town in 2010.

There are still footballers from that day at the club. Some have gone and come back – Morison and Craig – while others have never left – Abdou.

Harris was a starter in that success story under Kenny Jackett and now has the chance once again to claim a promotion as both a boss and during his playing days.

Harris spoke immediately after the victory at Scunthorpe about Millwall having learned from the Barnsley setback.

But it is hugely unlikely that bad luck with stomp all over their promotion plans this time around.

They have no suspensions this time, compared to Mahlon Romeo sitting out all the play-offs due to a three-game ban in 2016.

And the Lions also had to contend with Webster injuring himself in the warm-up and forcing a late defensive change as Craig, who had not played a full game in seven months, getting the nod. Joe Martin went off with a knock before half-time.

This time Millwall have both forwards in form, which feels key to chances of success. And guessing at Harris’ team for next weekend’s promotion decider doesn’t feel difficult.

If Shaun Cummings is fit then potentially Harris would go with the older head instead of Romeo.

The indications are that experience has the edge, with Abdou preferred when it comes to the crunch in place of Young Player of the Year winner Ben Thompson.

About the only other spot which could be disputed is left midfield, Shane Ferguson and O’Brien starting one leg apiece against Scunthorpe.

Whatever the team named – and we know by now it will be classic 4-4-2 formation – it is going to take something special to deny Millwall, who are showing that tenacity and heart are every bit as important as technical ability.