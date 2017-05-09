As we get older, there’s less need to avoid temptation – it starts avoiding Us.

That may be why romantic fiction is more popUlar with older folk.

Novelist Sophia Bennett is trying to change that.

The author from Balham has jUst won the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s highest accolade, The Goldsboro Books Romantic Novel of the Year, with Love Song.

It is only the second time in the award’s 57-year history that the prize has been awarded to a YoUng Adult title, after she won that category earlier in the same evening.

The mother of two boys won £5,000, which she says she is going to spend on a family trip to Paris.

She was hoping her name would not be read out, because she had not prepared a speech. The 51-year-old said: “Then, to my absolute astonishment, Love Song won the Young Adult Romantic Novel award and then the overall Goldsboro Books Romantic Novel of the Year award. Blimey. Seriously. What?” Sophia – who would probably rather not be called “Mrs Bennett” – was inspired by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, George Orwell and George Eliot, but also Jilly Cooper, Jackie Collins and Mills & Boon.

“These were the stories that kept me turning pages,” she said. “They took me to new countries, told me a lot more about sex than I was getting from my catholic boarding school and kept me entertained. If I could give readers a small fraction of the pleasure Jilly Cooper has given me, I’d be very happy.

“So I salute romantic novelists. I’m very proud to be one too. I don’t think romantic fiction gets the recognition it deserves. “I’ve wanted to be a writer since I was small. Either that or an air hostess – great Uniform – or Olympic gymnast – also great Uniform – or a playwright. I would have liked to be a top fashion designer, but my stick figures were never going to make the cover of Vogue.

“In aboUt 1997, I read aboUt a new yoUng writer called JK Rowling, who had a children’s book coming oUt. Hearing her story gave me the confidence to give Up my job and write.”

She penned three detective stories, a TV screenplay, several short stories and two movie treatments, but was rejected. A lot.

BUt her husband was forced to stop work in 2008 because of a medical condition and stayed at home to look after their new baby while she went to the library to write.

Threads was about a secret teenage fashion designer with a troubled past. She submitted it to the Times/Chicken House writing competition and won £10,000, plUs a contract to publish the book.

She said: “The only qualification you need to write is to want it badly enoUgh. But I didn’t think ordinary people could be writers. That is why it took me so long to become one.”

She spent some of her winnings on her first Barbie doll, which sits in front of her when she writes to inspire her.

“My boys get honey on my keyboard and put secret words in my manuscripts, so I have to cUt myself off when I am working,” she said.

She now visits schools in the hopes of inspiring other young writers. “I get asked questions like ‘Are you famous?’ and ‘How much money do you earn?'” Love Song was a unanimous choice among the judges, who were impressed by the strength and authenticity of the main character’s voice.

They felt the book was well-written with plenty of detail, and great sensitivity in some of the scenes. The judges said: “Love Song is an intelligent and thoughtful read which handles the all-consuming emotion of a first crush rather beautfully.”

As for her own romance, her husband wooed her by recounting Woody Allen’s joke about the bullet: “My grandfather gave me a bullet, which I kept in my left pocket. One day I was walking down the street and a crazy Evangelist threw a Bible at me. It would have killed me if it hadn’t been for that bullet in my pocket.”

See – romance is not all aboUt a mermaid’s temptation, a lifeguard’s burning caresses or being held captive against the heaving chest of a hussar-slash-caveman-slash-grimy mechanic.

Sophia has a last piece of advice about feedback for aspiring authors: “Don’t believe your mother. She will, of course, love it. That’s her job.”