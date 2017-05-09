Take a leaf out of our book

More than 70 volunteers came together at the Maudsley Hospital, Camberwell, to start planting a new garden to promote community wellbeing.

Trees for Cities is working in partnership with the South London and the Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust to transform the outdoor spaces at the Maudsley Hospital in Camberwell into a beautiful new public garden.

Everyone – hospital staff, service users, visitors and the local community – will be welcome to relax, socialise, or simply enjoy contact with the natural environment, rich in nature.

Trees for Cities have designed the garden to improve community wellbeing by creating a safe, restful and peaceful space for relaxation, reflection and well being activities. Trees forCities is supporting the hospital to promote use of the garden and further integrate the hospital with the local community.

The therapeutic garden has been created by Trees for Cities with volunteers including hospital staff, visitors, service user, the local community and corporate volunteers. Volunteers, pictured above, recently planted more than 850 plants and shrubs, including berry and nut bushes for the public to pick and eat.

Gabrielle Richards, Professional Head of Occupational Therapy at Maudsley Hospital, also joined to plant the final fruit tree. The South London and Maudsley Hospital Community Choir provided entertainment throughout the day.

The project is part of South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust’s strategic aim to be a leader in the design and provision of the best and most appropriate locations, buildings and spaces for mental healthcare and wellbeing. The quality and accessibility of open spaces has a profound impact on people’s health and well-being.

MIND provides evidence of studies confirming that participating in green exercise provides substantial benefits for health and well-being, and asserts that eco-therapy could help reduce the £338 million cost of anti-depressants to the NHS.