Kensington youth project shocked by death of teenager

FRIENDS, parents and supporters behind an internationally-acclaimed ground-breaking initiative to combat the radicalisation of young people have spoken of their distress after a teenage boy took his own life.

TUFF FC – the Unity of Faiths Foundation football club – works by encouraging teens from different faiths and ethnic cultures who were previously set against each other in gangs to play in football teams together. The result has been that the team spirit overcomes previous differences and, despite their varied backgrounds and cultures, the young players become united.

The project, which is based in an office in Kensington High Street and was founded by Kensington psychologist Dr Shamender Talwar and his colleague Anna Prior, has proved an astonishing success, winning the support of British prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May, former American president Barack Obama, the leaders of the European Union and the Pope. International footballers Maradona and Sol Campbell have also endorsed the initiative.

The death of Will, who was 15 and a friend of one of TUFF’s young supporters, shocked everyone involved in the pioneering programme. They were alerted to the tragic news by Jessica Howard-Johnston, who is TUFF’s Head of Media. She has been working with the scheme as a volunteer for two years. Her brother Philip, who is also 15, has supported many TUFF projects. Will was a close friend of Philip.

Jessica and Philip’s mother, Jacqui Howard-Johnston, said: “Will tried to take his life almost two years ago when he boarded at school. One of the boys found him in the bathroom, late in the night, trying to hang himself from the shower rail with his dressing gown cord. The boy who found him remained one of his best friends… like Philip. Will then left school for a bit but returned as a day boy the following term. The parents bought a flat in town to accommodate this.

“Will was huge fun but the boys knew he had mental fragility. I know from Philip that schizophrenia was mentioned and medication but I don’t know the exact details.

“The boys loved him. He was ‘smart’ but was pushing the limits as boys this age can do. He turned up in the boys’ dorm one night at 10pm, having walked from the family flat in town, at least 2.5 miles. The housemaster became aware and his uncle came to collect him. The school suggested Will have a day off the next day and talked it through with the boys. He wasn’t punished. The boys and the staff did as much as they could to keep Will strong in their community.

“Will took his own life in the school holidays. Philip missed a call from him the day he died. His family say he was happy during the holidays and showed no signs that this might happen. Will was 15 and has a younger sister, aged 12.

“On learning of his death, Philip told me straight away. Some hours later Philip said ‘it was inevitable’. He also said: ‘He should have stayed with us. He was happy at school’. This may sound strange but later that day I almost sensed a feeling of relief from Philip. I think those boys were on alert for their friend and cared deeply for him.

The headmaster called me and other parents from Will’s friendship group. He told us Will’s family were concerned for his friends and how important they had been to him. The headmaster gave me their address and Philip wrote a letter of sympathy, short but from the heart, without having to be prompted.

“The funeral was to be private but the family hoped the boys could link up on the internet and share good memories of their friend on the morning of the funeral, which they did. Boys also made plans to make time together before the start of term.

“On starting school ten days after Will’s death, the year group were invited with parents to come in earlier for meetings with staff. The parents were met whilst the boys unpacked. The boys then met with the same group and the parents checked the unpacking! There were two representatives from the Samaritans, the school chaplain, who took Will’s funeral, housemaster, pupil welfare director and tutors.

“The story was of the joy of Will and what he gave to school and his friends. The chaplain said Will’s illness took him. The emphasis was on the boys being made aware that whenever the tragedy of Will hit them there were people in school for them to turn to. This could happen at any time, even months ahead of time. It was a deeply sad but warm and supportive meeting.”

Jacqui Howard-Johnston added: “I think the boys are coping well. The school service on Sunday saw a candle being lit for Will by his head of house. Then there was a fun run, cross country and fancy dress, and the funds raised will help Place to Be and a mental health charity.”

She said that a memorial service was held, followed by a tree planting ceremony, and families were invited to dine with the boys of Will’s year. Will’s parents and sister were due to be there.

Jacqui said at the time: “I can’t bear to think of their pain.”

She wrote: “Philip is fine. He’s still sad but he’s fine. He says it’s easier to cope in the summer term because it’s light and there’s lots of sport… football every evening. Will liked football too.

“I think the school are doing a good job. Such a waste. Life can be very cruel.”

She told Dr Talwar: “Thank you so much for your care. I shall see how the family are at the memorial. They would be very fortunate to have someone like you and I shall try if appropriate, to tell them of you and all you do for mental health in young people.

“Thank you so much for all that you have done to involve Jessica in the amazing work of TUFF and for the support you have given her to grow and learn through this. I know she feels privileged, motivated and passionate by all that is being achieved and what could be achieved henceforth. You are an inspiration!

“Thank you also for responding to her cry for her brother over the loss of his friend Will.”

Dr Talwar said: “It is sad that a life had to end at such an early stage.”

After starting out with just a handful of players two years ago, TUFF FC now has 430 youngsters from all over the capital taking part in the football training in west London each week and 3,380 teenagers have passed through the character-building programme.

“We have already had a massive effect on combating gang culture and steering kids away from knives and the risk of radicalisation by getting them playing football together instead,” said Dr Talwar, who co-founded the TUFF scheme with his colleague Anna Prior.

“We’ve had players from rival gangs who were ready to wave knives at each other before they joined us, but after a couple of weeks playing together, these one-time rivals have been cheering each other on.

“It is great news that the Prime Minister has now taken this personal interest in the project. We are hoping the scheme will be rolled out to every community and town in Britain.

“It is also great news that Kensington and Chelsea council now want to talk to us. As we are based here it is right that the royal borough should be the beacon of light for all to follow in this important campaign to teach the kids a better way.”

TUFF FC has already won the backing of the Pope, who agreed to become the teams’ patron after meeting with players at The Vatican.

The players are also hoping to meet with President Trump during his visit to London later this year, to try persuade him to launch the scheme in the USA.