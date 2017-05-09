Sitting SATS, a puppy and exams for the elderly

So, my youngest son has been sitting his SATS this week, for those that don’t know they are the 11+ exams to mark the end of their primary school years and to make sure that they have learnt something, writes Sue Domain.

Things like adverbials, conjunctions, Roman numerals and being able to multiply fractions! All very important to an 11 year old which they will probably forget by the time they turn 12.

However, I have to say, as an adult, if you want to train your brain then help these kids revise. I am struggling with what children in primary school are currently learning. It’s mind-blowing. Is it good/bad? I have no idea.

What does irritate and annoy me though, is the fact that education goalposts keep changing as and when a new Government is elected. Each one decides that what the other Government has done is completely wrong and they want to change it for the sake of changing it. What is the point to that? Firstly, whoever is elected as the Education Minister needs to have an education background.

They also need to have a group of education professionals from across the UK to tell them what to do and how to do it. People that know what it’s like to be in a classroom, to teach children, to know what problems exist and how to improve things. We need to be asking those that know about education to tell the Government how things should be done and this should be set in stone not for another Government to come along and do a massive overhaul. This is disastrous for our children’s education and is a waste of money.

Throughout my son’s school years he has been taught how to do long division about four different ways. No wonder there is a massive financial crisis in our schools at the moment. Well, that’s my thinking behind it anyway and my rant over. I’m not into politics, maybe the above is already happening. If not, Mrs May, I hope you are reading this.

However, I would say, these 11+ exam papers might be an idea to help our older generation. Imagine if there was a Minister for the Re-Education of the Older Generation which in turn could help stop dementia. Let’s say after 70 years old or when you retire, you had to study for a summer exam that you take on an annual basis, similar to a car MOT. You download the revision papers, you study them, and you sit the exam.

If you pass there is some kind of a bonus or a reward to you. It could be theatre tickets, a day trip somewhere or vouchers to a shop. It could be anything, but what if it actually worked? What if by introducing these 11+ exams to the 70+ generation really worked to keep people’s brains active and reduced the number of people suffering dementia. They do say that it’s important to keep your brain active in later years in life.

Technically this would be a huge impact on our society and will reduce costs of healthcare, medication, care. You could reuse the same papers that the 11+ sit, (believe me they are hard enough.) So, it shouldn’t really cost much, just needs to be marketed well. Frankly I think it’s a brilliant idea. I would definitely do it and perhaps there are many more people out there that might be thinking the same thing. (Oh! I do hope Mrs May reads the South London Press) So, I’m not nervous about my son’s exams, but I am extremely nervous that we are, after many years of saying ‘no’, we have at long last agreed to get a puppy.

But I do have to say that I am so nervous about introducing the small thing into our house and being responsible for him. Apparently when they are small they are literally just like having a little baby. It will be a lot better though as I won’t have post-natal depression, but that won’t stop me going mad, kind of a different mad though, it won’t be hormonal mad. It will be a kind of ‘there is poo and wee everywhere in our house?’, things being chewed up, total mess and chaos, that kind of madness. I have to admit, we have never really been any good at looking after plants in the house and they have normally died because we kind of forgot to water them!.

We’re doing alright with the kids though. We seem to be feeding and watering them okay, but a dog, well, I’ve never had a dog and yes there is an element of fear involved in taking on this huge responsibility. Then again, the idea is that it will take the boys away from the gadgets and the screens. It will also be good for them as the oldest is about to turn into a teenager, soon to be followed by the younger one, so perhaps the dog may eliminate some of those teenage problems.

Okay, fine so it won’t help get rid of spots but it might stop them becoming moody, moaning, non-communicative teenagers, you would hope. I do know though that our lives will change enormously, I really hope for the better, but then again we will just have to wait and see. We are picking him up on Sunday and he’s a Labrador called Sparky. I will let you know how it goes.