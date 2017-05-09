Kante wins top writers’ gong as Blues need just three points for title

N’Golo Kante has won the prestigious Football Writers’ (FWA) Footballer of the Year Award for 2017 as the Blues need just three points to regain the Premier League title.

Eden Hazard came second in the voting. Between them Kante and Hazard polled more than 65 per cent of the votes. David Luiz, Diego Costa and Cesar Azpilicueta were also in the running. Kante said: “It is a fantastic honour to win this award. With so many great players in this Chelsea squad and in the Premier League, for the Football Writers’ Association to name me their Footballer of the Year is a very proud moment in my career.” FWA Chairman Patrick Barclay added: “N’Golo Kante could not be a more deserving winner of English football’s most prestigious individual award. “In the view of some FWA members, he would have been a worthy recipient last season for his contribution to Leicester’s title success, but the almost unbroken excellent form of Chelsea since he changed clubs has left little room for further debate. “Considering the competition of Eden Hazard and other players from Chelsea in particular, this is a great achievement.” Kante will receive his award at a star-studded celebration dinner on May 18 at the Landmark Hotel in central London. A week is a long time in politics, they say. Well, by the end of this week, Chelsea could be top flight champions for the sixth time – five Premier League titles and the former First Division crown. Thanks to Spurs’ defeat on Friday to West Ham, Chelsea needed just six points from their final four matches.

Chelsea thrashed Middlesbrough 3-0 last night to inch within one victory of securing the Premier League title for the fifth time.

They face WBA on Friday night at the Hawthorns.

As the Blues arrow towards history, behind the scenes has seen a flurry of activity as the Blues prepare for next season. Out will go some major names, in will come some superstars and there is bound to be shock among the transfer dealings. We all know John Terry has finally being ousted from his place in the Chelsea changing room. Will he stay in the Premier League? Stoke City, WBA and Bournemouth are three of the sides vying for the veteran centre-back.

It’s believed that he has had a conversation with new boys Brighton & Hove Albion who finished second in the Championship.

But a deal has stumbled over wages.

That might change should the Seagulls fails to bring in the players they need to make a real go of the Premier League during the transfer window.

The American Major Soccer league could prove tempting, but he will earn 10 times the amount the UK boys could pay if he heads off to China, where ex-Blue and mate Gus Poyet is keen to land his signature for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua. Earlier in the season, at Spurs in fact, Terry spoke to me in a bit of Chinese – he claimed it was ‘Hello, Paul, are you okay?’ Let’s hope it was. Either way he’s certainly prepared, should he up sticks and head East. Chelsea are desperate to temper transfer speculation while the title is not mathematically certain. Despite that Diego Costa is expected to move to China in the summer in a mega million-pound deal. With this in mind Chelsea’s hierarchy are working tirelessly on his replacement. Superstar in the making Tammy Abraham, 19, said that he is “unsure where he will be playing football next season”, but LWN Sport understands he will be prepared to be second striker at Stamford Bridge next season if Antonio Conte gives him the encouragement and commitment. Abraham just finished an astonishing goal-spree season f or Championship side Bristol City. He will sit down with new development coach Joe Edwards, who nurtured his development from a kid, and, along with academy guru Neil Bath and technical director Michael Emenalo discuss his next move. A second striker role will put the nose out of joint of £33million striker Michy Batshuayi, who has had a miserable season at the Bridge, failing to make the serious breakthrough his transfer fee suggested. But it’s replacing Costa, which will the toughest deal of the summer. An outrageous £60million bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, 28, is a possibility while the sighting by LWN Sport last week of Michael Emenalo warmly embracing Everton’s Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 23, in the Goodison Park tunnel, will raise expectations that the Blues will once again attempt to prise their former hitman from the Toffeemen. Keeping the fringe players in line and focused is a delicate act and something that is impossible to sustain for a long period. Conte has managed that spectacularly well this term – the prospect of picking up a league and FA Cup medal certainly puts a damper on much of the frustration of not playing. Cesc Fabregas, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are three players who will be seeking clarification of their roles at SW6 next season. Fabregas, 30, is unwilling to play his football in Italy and turned down a January transfer to AC Milan – he simply does not want to play there. Staying in the UK is his preferred option, while a move back to Spain, with Valencia seen as an outside bet. Willian, has lost his automatic selection in the second half of the season, with Pedro stepping in and providing the scoring boost that has pushed the Blues to the brink of the title. Chelsea are scouting Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha very carefully. Zaha has opted to play for the Ivory Coast instead of England, and the fact Chelsea could lose him to the African Cup of Nations as a result every couple of years, is a stumbling block. But a £30million offer could be tempting for the Eagles and the wide man which could see Brazilian Willian opt for Manchester United, for whom Jose Mourinho is an admirer. Like Abrahams, Loftus-Cheek is unsure where he will be playing next season, but a loan spell to a Premier League side appears to be a distinct possibility. With that in mind, Chelsea are eyeing up Italian prospect Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo to replace Loftus-Cheek in the squad and enhance their goal-scoring options at the same time. Berardi, 22, has scored 53 times in more than 140 appearances since 2012 for the Italian side.