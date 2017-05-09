Police cordon off area after teenager is stabbed in the back

A boy is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in the back.

The youngster, who is in his mid-teens, was rushed to hospital after being attacked on Jamaica Road in Bermondsey on Monday evening.

He was found by paramedics with a stab wound at around 5.45pm and they called police.

Police cordoned off an area near to the small Tesco supermarket and a photo of the scene shows a group of uniformed officers standing nearby.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said they were called by the ambulance service and the boy was taken to an east London hospital.

She added: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 5.46pm on Monday to reports of a male found with a stab injury in Jamaica Road.

“Officers attended and found a boy in his mid-teens with a stab would to his back. He was taken by ambulance to an east London hospital where he remains in a non-life threatening condition.

“No arrests have been made and enquires continue.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via Twitter @Metcc

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.