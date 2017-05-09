Crystal Palace midfielder: My performance level is nowhere near good enough

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur said the team will do whatever it takes to retain their Premier League status after a humbling 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The Eagles face Hull on Sunday in their final home game of the season with four points separating both sides.

McArthur said: “We need to do whatever it takes now. If that means getting a point or winning, and even if it means going to Old Trafford on the final day and winning. Whatever it takes we need to do enough. One more point could be enough to stay up. In the last minute if we need a point, we’re not going to go gung-ho and look for the win, we’re going to try and do whatever it takes to stay up and that’s all that matters. There is always pressure on us, especially after losing the last pressure. Or there might not be pressure next week. As professional footballers that’s what we need to deal with, and we have put that pressure on ourselves by getting into a great position and then losing the last three.”

The 29-year-old has started Palace’s last three defeats in the absence of Yohan Cabaye but is not satisfied with his own performances.

He added: “Being honest, I don’t think my performance level is nowhere near it should be, and I take that on board. I’ll need to do more, I’m trying my hardest to get fitter and stronger. But my personal performance is nowhere near what I want. I’m not going to make excuses, I’m there to play, I need to do more and try to help the team.”