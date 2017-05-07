Sunday, May 7, 2017
Neil Harris: My Millwall team have learned from last Wembley showpiece – we’ll get it right against Bradford

By Richard Cawley -
Millwall manager Neil Harris during the Sky Bet Championship playoff semi-final, second leg match at Glanford Park, Scunthorpe.

Neil Harris reckons his Millwall team will have learned from their last Wembley experience as they once again go for League One promotion at the national stadium.

Steve Morison scored twice for the Lions with Lee Gregory also on target as the Lions held on for a 3-2 win over Scunthorpe United tonight. They now face Bradford in the final hurdle facing them.

“I don’t think we were underprepared last season – I thought we were overawed,” said Harris. “We were dealt a bad hand last time with Byron Webster injuring himself in the warm-up and losing Joe Martin early on.

“There can be no disappointment this year, we want to be winners.

“They [Scunthorpe] scored the first against the run of play. I went in our dressing room at half-time and it was bouncing – I said to the lads ‘think how they’ll be feeling’.

“I wouldn’t say it was a masterplan – to draw at home and win away – but I know what these boys are capable of. We’ve had a brilliant season so far. The FA Cup has taken a bit out of us but I know we have spirit, ability and players to score goals. I knew we could come here and win the game.”

