Sunday, May 7, 2017
Millwall goal hero Steve Morison: My first goal deflated Scunthorpe United

Millwall goal hero Steve Morison: My first goal deflated Scunthorpe United

By Richard Cawley -
0
18
Millwall's Steve Morison celebrates his side win after the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship playoff semi-final, second leg match at Glanford Park, Scunthorpe.

Steve Morison reckons his equaliser in tonight’s 3-2 win for Millwall at Scunthorpe United was key – as the South London club set up a League One play-off final at Wembley against Bradford.

The Lions veteran equalised for the Lions just before the break and went on to net a third, with Lee Gregory popping up with a headed finish, and they will head to north London on May 20 with a place in the Championship at stake.

When asked about the most vital goal, Morison said: “The first one. They looked deflated and we ran all over them in the second half. They were having a go at the end, but we like to do it the hard way.

“We were brilliant today. We’ve got a lot of young lads and they are bouncing back from last year’s disappointment. We’re going back to Wembley.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Millwall goal hero Steve Morison: My first goal deflated Scunthorpe United