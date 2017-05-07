Millwall goal hero Steve Morison: My first goal deflated Scunthorpe United

Steve Morison reckons his equaliser in tonight’s 3-2 win for Millwall at Scunthorpe United was key – as the South London club set up a League One play-off final at Wembley against Bradford.

The Lions veteran equalised for the Lions just before the break and went on to net a third, with Lee Gregory popping up with a headed finish, and they will head to north London on May 20 with a place in the Championship at stake.

When asked about the most vital goal, Morison said: “The first one. They looked deflated and we ran all over them in the second half. They were having a go at the end, but we like to do it the hard way.

“We were brilliant today. We’ve got a lot of young lads and they are bouncing back from last year’s disappointment. We’re going back to Wembley.”