Millwall heading to Wembley again after 3-2 win at Scunthorpe United

Millwall will face Bradford City in the League One play-off final after a superb 3-2 victory at Scunthorpe United.

Steve Morison netted twice for the Lions with Lee Gregory also on target as the Lions set up the chance of another crack at winning promotion at Wembley following last year’s disappointment against Barnsley.

It was Scunthorpe who took the lead on 19 minutes when Josh Morris’ corner kick was hooked in from close range by Ivan Toney.

But Millwall did not deserve to be trailing and ensured that parity was restored before half-time. Tony Craig swung in an appetising ball to the back post and Morison climbed above Conor Townsend to head past Joe Anyon at the near post.

Scunthorpe were sickened by two goals going in early in the second half. They struggled to contain Morison and Gregory and the pair were both to get on the scoresheet after the restart.

Millwall’s second was a long kick from Jordan Archer which Morison took a touch to go inside Murray Wallace and dink a cross for Gregory to plant a header over Anyon on 52 minutes.

It was to get even better for the South Londoners on 57 minutes. Gregory’s cross was deflected into the path of Morison, who showed greater determination to force the ball in.

Scunthorpe were being bulldozed by the powerful Lions but looked more of a threat when Duane Holmes came on to threaten down the right and Stephen Dawson was switched central. It was the latter who gave the hosts hope when his strike from the edge of the box skipped off the turf and past Archer with nine minutes remaining of normal time.

There were still a couple more scares, not least when Shaun Hutchinson deflected Kevin van Veen’s cross just past the right post.