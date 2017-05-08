Palace defender: We have to wipe slate clean against Hull City

Joel Ward said Crystal Palace must come out fighting when they face relegation rivals Hull City in SE25 on Sunday.

Palace go into their final home fixture of the season in 16th on 38 points, four clear of the Tigers. Ward spoke after the Eagles’ suffered a 5-0 defeat away to Manchester City.

Ward said: “We have to put these last three defeats behind us and focus on Hull. We need to wipe the slate clean and produce a better performance next Sunday. We’ll prepare as a group to give ourselves the best chance of winning.

“Football is about reacting to challenging circumstances and we will come out fighting. Our priority next week is to get a clean sheet.I think we did well to steady ourselves in the first-half and get back into the game after the first goal but it was disappointing to concede that second so soon after half-time.

“Conceding those two early goals at the start of each half was not good enough from us. We were chasing the game at that point and left ourselves open at the back which they punished. We have a few injuries in key areas and that made it tough in the last half an hour in terms of fatigue when we knew the game was over.”

Palace were missing key players against City but Ward said the absence of Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins and Scott Dann through injury is no excuse for the side’s poor defensive performance at the Etihad.

He added: “We’re obviously missing the quality of James (Tomkins) and Mamadou (Sakho). They were both in great form and command a lot of authority on the pitch. It’s a big loss for us but we have good cover at centre-back so we must maintain that resilience and determination that came when we were on a good run of form.

“It can disrupt your rhythm a bit when there are changes made in defence but we worked on our shape all week in training so we can’t have any excuses about not being prepared as a defensive unit.”