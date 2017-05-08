Has Johnnie Jackson ever been offered chance to boss Charlton? Addicks legend answers that and talks about new role

Johnnie Jackson makes no secret that he wants to be Charlton Athletic boss in the future – and is not worried it could tarnish his legacy.

The Addicks legend had his last match solely as a player in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Swindon Town on Sunday. He has agreed a new deal which will see him take on greater coaching responsibility in the 2017-18 campaign but still be part of the playing staff.

Jackson, 34, has played over 250 games for Charlton in the past seven years and scored 55 goals.

His appointment to the hotseat in the future would be almost universally endorsed by the club’s fans. So have the current regime turned to him at any stage during moments of crisis to see if he wanted the job? “I’ve never been offered it,” said Jackson. “They have sought my advice over certain things and I’ve been there to give an opinion if needed.

“One day I would love to manage the football club. I’ve always made it clear it is something I want to do. But I want to be ready when I do it. I don’t want to feel like I’m not in a position to do it yet.

“If they’d asked me before now I’d have probably done it – because I love the club and want to help in any way I can.

“The ideal scenario is getting experience under my belt as a coach so if, God-willing, the time comes then I can be a success, rather than worrying about being any good.”

Chris Powell won promotion both as a player and boss at Charlton. Jackson was his skipper in the side that motored to the League One title five years ago.

There is a risk if things go wrong that you lose some of the goodwill of supporters.

“But you have to roll the dice in life,” is Jackson’s response. “I want to be given an opportunity. Look at Powelly, what he did made him even more of a hero.

“I’d see it as an opportunity, rather than a hindrance. Obviously this is down the line. I want to get a lot of coaching experience first.

“I’ve got every confidence in myself that I’d be good at it. I wouldn’t be having these thoughts if I didn’t think I was capable.

“I’ve seen first-hand it is a tough game. You need a little bit of luck and need time. It’s a difficult job – but I’d love to do it.”

Jackson had triggered a 12-month contract extension by playing a certain amount of matches for Charlton this season.

It took away any uncertainty about his future as the Camdenborn midfielder was never ready to hang up his boots just yet.

“It’s the first time I’ve had the clause but it is usual for players of my age,” he said.

“It protects the club. You have to prove what you’re still capable of. They’ll be times I’ll probably still be needed and get the odd match here and there.

“I see it as this time next year I’ll be in a place where I’m ready to call time on my career and there will have been more of a transition.

“But Sunday did have a farewell feel to it, my last as just a player. The reception I got was unbelievable. I’m forever grateful.

“There could be an injury crisis in pre-season and you start the opening day. Hopefully it’s not the last they’ll see of me. But it was a strange, emotional day.

“I know the manager is not going to be building his team around me.

“My dad comes to every game but my mum came to the last one too, she rarely does that. The last one she came to might have been when we got promoted! She only turns up for the big ones!

“I knew I was playing and my kids were mascots, so it was a nice one for her to come to. I had a lot of friends and family there. It was a special day. I might not get that sort of opportunity again next season to mark it like that.”

Jackson almost signed for Charlton in 2009 but instead went to Notts County. Alongside success in SE7 he has been part of the relegation back to the third tier and the frequent struggles experienced during Roland Duchatelet’s ownership.

“The fact there have been some difficult times probably made it what it is,” he said. “It is not highs alone, football is not like that. You get beaten one week and feel like the worst player ever, then do well and love the game again. It has been a bit like that at Charlton.

“But the fans have always supported me. They’ve never turned on me or got on my back, even when things weren’t going great and I was part of a side which was losing.

“I wanted to sign the year before I came to the club. Parky [Phil Parkinson] was desperate to sign me but things were a bit up in the air and I ended up at County. When it happened a year later it felt like it was meant to be. You never know how it is going to go, you’re just hoping to impress. The club has become part of me, it’s my second home.

“I can always say I gave it my all. Going up, the games I have played and scored in for Charlton – those good times in my memory will completely outweigh any negatives.

“This season has been difficult but I try to take the positives. I’ve got more games in than I thought, scored a few goals and we have ended the season strongly as a side.

“We have shown flashes towards the end of what we’re capable of. It’s nowhere near what is expected. But at least there is something to build on in the summer. We know it has not been great, it’s not one I’ll look back on as my most fond seasons but I’ll always look for the positive signs.

“I love playing football. As bad as it can be, you are doing a job you love. So how bad can it be? “The start of next season will be key. Any manager will say they need two or three windows to get a side and squad together. I know that is how Karl [Robinson] feels.

“He has put a massive, massive emphasis on recruitment this summer. It is vital we get in the right sort of player – in terms of quality and attitude. We have a great foundation to build on.”