Tom Elliott discusses his Dons future – striker is out of contract this summer

If Tom Elliott does choose to leave AFC Wimbledon this summer, it will be a major emotional wrench.

The Dons want to keep their 13-goal top-scorer but a fine campaign in League One will ensure that he has exit options.

Elliott walked away with another hat-trick on Sunday, all three of the main Player of the Year awards.

The 26-year-old has developed massively since arriving from Cambridge United in July 2015.

“I wanted to wait until the end of the season to assess my situation and speak to my family,” Elliott told the South London Press. “If you do well then people are going to sniff around you – that’s football.

“But we have got very good players in the squad, I’m sure it is the case for a lot of them. Wimbledon will also be sniffing around people who are doing well because they want to improve our team.

“At the moment I’m still going into the club to get physio. I’ve been out for four weeks with a hamstring injury.

“The gaffer has been really good to me. He has not put pressure on me and his door has always been open. The advice I’ve had from him and the coaches, Simon Bassey and Neil Cox, has been amazing.

“He’s told me he doesn’t want to lose me and I really appreciate that. I love Wimbledon and everything about it. I’ve loved every minute since I moved to London.

“I can’t thank everyone at AFC enough. I’m from Leeds but from when I moved down here two years ago it feels like home. I don’t want to leave it.

“It’s been a very, very special season for me. That’s down to everyone making me feel special, feel at home and putting a smile on my face. It has given me a base to perform.

“I had to fill some big shoes with Bayo Akinfenwa going but I didn’t think too much about it. I just took it in my stride. First of all the gaffer gave me a great chance to express myself in a higher league. I wanted to repay him for having that faith.

“The supporters have had my back all season. They chanted my name. Everyone is just there supporting me.”

Ardley has spoken about overhauling his squad this summer and has released Dannie Bulman, James Shea and Chris Robertson. Others under contract – the underused Will Nightingale springs to mind – have been told they can leave if they can find other clubs.

Wimbledon have failed to score in eight of their last nine League One matches to slide down the table.

“Bully is 38 but still full of life,” said Elliott. “But the manager knows where to strengthen and how he wants the team to play.

“I don’t think it is anything personal to Sheasy and Bully. I have no doubts they will find good clubs.

“League One is going to be harder next season. There are bigger clubs coming into it with bigger budgets. He is just trying to prepare for that and giving AFC the best chance of success.”

Elliott’s absence from the side has been a factor in the goals drying up for the Dons.

“Myself and Lyle Taylor were a major part of scoring and when you do lose a player it is going to affect any team – big or small.

“Myself, Lyle and Dom [Poleon] got double figures. There are goals in our team. Even in the last match we had so many chances and just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net.

“Before that we’d been banging the goals in but you lose form and get in a bit of a habit. You just need a bit of luck to go your way.

“The manager knows what he wants going forward and has told the team it is up to us to step up next season. With those teams coming into the league we need to show is wasn’t a one-off season.”