Charlton star targets new contract – and he’s one man that Karl Robinson won’t want to lose

Ricky Holmes wants a new contract at Charlton Athletic which reflects his importance to Charlton Athletic.

The 29-year-old has 12 months left to run on the deal he signed when he arrived from Northampton Town in a £120,000 transfer last summer.

Winger Holmes was voted Charlton’s Player of the Year and also finished top of their scoring charts with 13 goals.

But the South London Press has been told that the playmaker is not one of the top-earners at the SE7-based outfit.

The question is whether the Addicks will head off interest in the Essex-born star by bumping up the terms of his deal.

Holmes did not command the same kind of financial package as Nicky Ajose, who finished the second half of the season on loan at Swindon Town.

His exploits in a Charlton side who looked in danger at one stage of being sucked into the League One relegation fights are likely to give him a list of courters.

Boss Karl Robinson wants to add more players with Holmes’ quality.

He recently told the South London Press: “My theory is I should have three players on double figures for goals and assists – both my wingers and my number 10. That should be the norm.

“Ricky knows what I think of him and I’m looking forward to getting players like him to support him.”