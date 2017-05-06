Manner of Manchester City defeat is unacceptable – Sam Allardyce slams capitulation

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce said his players capitulated in the second-half against Manchester City after a chastening 5-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Late goals from Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi added gloss to earlier finishes from David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Kevin De Bruyne.

Allardyce said: “Defensively, we made too many mistakes. When you play against Manchester City you can’t afford those, they will punish you as we saw today.

“Our recovery from the first goal was very good but after that it was a capitulation from the players which is very disappointing. Man City normally produce outstanding skills to beat you but we gifted them very easy chances to score and they thrashed us.

“These last three defeats, in many different ways, are very hard to take, particularly today. Lose, yes, but to lose like that, no. It’s unacceptable. I really want the players to take responsibility for that poor performance, myself included.

“I didn’t expect it, but it happened and we have to take it on the chin. I want to win the Hull game. We were clean sheet masters, let’s bounce back and focus on our next game.”

Palace remain 16th on 38 points with two fixtures remaining. The Eagles play their last home game of the season against relegation rivals Hull City next Sunday.