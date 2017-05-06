Crystal Palace smashed by Manchester City in wretched Etihad Stadium display

A depleted Crystal Palace side fell to a third consecutive defeat on a long, difficult afternoon for Eagles fans in Manchester.



Goals from David Silva, Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne and late efforts from Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi handed Palace their heaviest defeat under Sam Allardyce.



On an overcast, chilly afternoon, Palace committed the cardinal away day sin by conceding so early on. Unlike the recent Chelsea and Liverpool victories, on this occasion there was to be no heroic comeback. Palace paid the price for a slow start after manager Sam Allardyce named three full-backs in defence with Jeffrey Schlupp struggling in central defence.



It could have been different if Christian Benteke’s 35th-minute header had not been saved by Willy Caballero’s outstretched palm with the score at 1-0. James McArthur could not get his shot away from the rebound and his lay-off to Jason Puncheon was curled over by Palace’s skipper. A few minutes later, Patrick van Aanholt blazed his shot over from the left-hand side of the box in what was Palace’s best sequence of play.

But the Eagles undid all their good work minutes into the second-half when they failed to clear a De Bruyne corner. The Belgian slid a low cross to his international teammate, Kompany, who buried a first time effort past Hennessey. Allardyce seemed to concede defeat after replacing the injured Andros Townsend with Chung-Yong Lee minutes before De Bruyne’s 20-yard effort slipped under Hennessey’s right glove for City’s third goal.

Silva’s opener resulted from a lack of pressure on the ball that allowed the Spaniard to float his cross towards the back post that evaded the off-balance Townsend. Sterling’s volleyed pullback was poorly cleared by Martin Kelly, falling to the imperious Silva who dispatched his effort into the bottom right-hand corner.



Palace grew into the game midway through the first-half with Wilfired Zaha showing plenty of attacking intent down the left wing, his pace troubling the immobile City defence. But Palace’s ventures upfield were few and far between and they were vulnerable to the rapid City counterattack. Hennessey made a string of decent saves from the menacing Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Silva, who Palace simply could not contain. Kelly was walking a tightrope after receiving a fourth minute booking for a cynical foul on Jesus.



Substitute Mathieu Flamini went closest for Place in the second-half after the ball fell to the French midfielder following a Zaha burst and McArthur layoff. His deflected shot from outside the D had Caballero scrambling before pushing the ball over.



The game petered out in the last 20 minutes but there was still time for Sterling’s emphatic strike and Otamendi’s stoppage time header to compound Palace’s misery. The Eagles conceded 10 goals against City this season and this was a damaging afternoon in terms of confidence and Palace’s goal difference.

Allardyce needs key players to recover and a drastic improvement in performance before the visit of Hull City next weekend.