Icon goes yellow to launch fundraising for River Thames life savers

A MAYDAY has been launched for the volunteer crews which saved the lives of 32 from the river Thames last year.

The “Do your bit, fund our kit” campaign for funds to pay for the distinctive kit worn by the National Lifeboat Association (RNLI) crews was launched on Monday May 1st. People are being urges to back the charity’s fund raiser to help purchase its crews well recognised yellow wellies, life jackets and helmets.

The RNLI has assisted a number of high profile life rescues along the South East London stretch of the Thames. These have included helping to save the life of a 12 year old boy who slipped 26 foot to the foreshore from the embankment by the Cutty Sark Pub in Ballast Quay, East Greenwich in April 2016. The crews first call of the year was to help an adult who was cut off by the tide and unable to climb up the slippery sea wall at Gallions Reach in Thamesmead.

Although best known for saving lives at the sea the charity’s busiest base is the Tower Lifeboat Station at Victoria Embankment where last year it made 512 launches .

Cub Llewelyn-Davies, RNLI’s community fund raising manager for London, said: ‘Our lifeboat crews in London launched 758 times, rescuing 195 people and saving 32 lives last year. Londoners might be surprised to learn that the RNLI’s busiest station is Tower Lifeboat Station based next to Waterloo Bridge and a stone’s throw from the London Eye, right here in the middle of London.’

He said: ‘Our crews rely on lifesaving kit, like their yellow wellies, life jackets and helmets, when they go out in all weathers to save lives. From sponsored bike rides and welly walks, to running a bake sale, there are all sorts of ways to raise money for the RNLI this Mayday.”

The RNLI’s Mayday campaign runs for the whole of May and aims to raise £750,000 to pay for the kit including the yellow wellies which cost £54 a pair, the lifejackets which costs £458 and helmets which have a price tag of £263.

Sunny Jouhal, the general manager of the London Eye, said: ‘We are delighted to support this year’s Mayday campaign by turning the Coca-Cola London Eye yellow. Helping to raise awareness and funds for the RNLI’s crucial kit is a worthy cause, and one that is particularly appropriate for us given our location on the bank of the River Thames in the heart of the capital.’

The RNLI is ready to come to the rescue around the clock, 365 days a year and has 4,800 volunteer crew members on standby to serve from 238 lifeboat stations across the UK and Ireland.

Visit RNLI.org/Mayday to download a fund raising pack to support the campaign.