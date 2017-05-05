Post Brexit punk satire Octopus currently at Greenwich Theatre is kicking off young theatre makers season

Mercury weekly column by James Haddrell the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre

As a regular supporter of some of the country’s most exciting young theatre makers, we are constantly looking for opportunities for companies to perform their work to a wide audience, to network with and learn from their peers, and to invite other theatres, producers and press to see them in action. At Greenwich whilst we are constantly showcasing the major companies of the future we are limited in how many shows we can present in any one season so we can regularly be found working at some of the country’s major arts festivals.

We are now preparing to unveil eight supported shows at this year’s Brighton Fringe, the largest arts festival in England, by CultureClash Theatre, Paper Tiger Productions, Familia de la Noche, The Human Zoo Theatre Company, White Slate Theatre Company, Scratchworks Theatre Company and Witt ‘n’ Camp.

The line-up begins with Paper Tiger Productions’ OCTOPUS, an anarchic new comedy about Britishness staged against the backdrop of Brexit and the forthcoming election. Then Kent-based White Slate Theatre present Re:Production, about a scientist working on IVF research who is faced with difficult decisions about her own fertility.

All-female ensemble Scratchworks Theatre Company presents their GREAT TRAIN ROBBERY which uses a raucous combination of physical theatre, live music and clowning to tell the story of the four forgotten females overlooked when the gang of male robbers is arrested.

The Human Zoo Theatre Company presents two shows which have both been seen in Greenwich in the last year – the Tim Burton styled The Girl Who Fell In Love With The Moon and the hugely ambitious GIANT, a glimpse into the life of 22 year old Tommy and his family, performed by a group of horribly honest clowns.

Our newest supported company, Familia de la Noche presents The Greatest Liar In All The World, a darkly comic take on Pinocchio, based around a broken down, two-bit mentalist act who has reached the end of his tether, while the acclaimed cabaret duo Witt ‘n’ Camp will perform their outrageous musical cabaret featuring hipOpera stars Wittundra & Deborah, battery hens with big dreams Bridget & Braun and much more.

I am delighted that the all-female drama UNDER MY THUMB is also returning, written by rising star Cassiah Joski-Jethi and co-produced with CultureClash Theatre. I directed the premiere performances of the play in September last year, and the show returns for the Brighton Fringe before additional dates in London and Edinburgh.

Festivals like the Brighton Fringe are invaluable to emerging companies, but we never forget our audiences here in Greenwich. Both shows by The Human Zoo have already been seen here, Octopus is running here now, Re:Production has been developed with new parents from the borough, Under My Thumb previews here before heading to Brighton, and Great Train Robbery and The Greatest Liar In All The World will return here for performances in June.

All in all, whether you make it down to the south coast for the festival, or wait for the shows to appear here, there is no doubt that all seven companies will develop and learn from their Brighton experience, and that audiences in both places will have the opportunity to see some of the major theatrical stars of the future.