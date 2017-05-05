Greenwich council boss welcomes 60 recommendations to tackle poverty

Mercury Column from Greenwich council leader Denise Hyland

Fighting the effects of poverty and improving the lives of residents are key aims for the Royal Borough of Greenwich so last week I was pleased to welcome the findings of an independent commission set up by the Council to research how to do just that. The Greenwich Fairness Commission, chaired by Lord Bob Kerslake, made a series of 60 recommendations with a key focus on education, housing, employment, education and financial inclusion. These include improving mental health provision and providing more support for those burdened with unmanageable debts. I am hugely grateful to all of the 15 Commissioners for their tireless hard work in producing the final report which identifies a clear evidence-based strategy to tackle poverty and inequality. Our intention in establishing the Commission was to maximise every opportunity to improve the quality of life for our residents and we now look forward to working together with partners and colleagues to create an action plan for a stronger and better borough.

I know that many parents, teachers and pupils are worried about funding for our local schools and I share these concerns. It is tragic that having made great strides in raising standards in our schools jobs are being cut and courses are being cancelled. The Council is doing all we can to protect our hardworking and dedicated staff from redundancy and ensure the very best education for our local schoolchildren. The funding crisis hitting schools is a national issue and is not something we have any direct control over because school funding arrangements are decided by the government. We have submitted a response to the national consultation on the Funding Formula proposals as well as passing a motion condemning the suggested cuts, and we will continue to lobby government. Regardless of the outcome of the government’s consultation on how to fund schools, rising pupil numbers and increases in the cost of services mean that even without these cuts our schools face serious budget pressures.

Despite what has been suggested, the Council cannot step in to solve the deficits at individual schools for several reasons. The Local Schools Finance scheme – which was agreed by the Schools Forum – states that we cannot write off deficit balances at the expense of the local taxpayer. Academies do not fall under local authority control and so their restructures are a decision for the school’s senior management alone. The Council has already faced cuts of more than £100m in funding since 2010 and is dealing with a range of budget pressures. We will continue to work with staff and the unions during this difficult time and do what we can to ensure the best for our local teachers and schoolchildren.

I was delighted to hear that Royal Greenwich libraries welcomed a record number of visitors through their doors in March 2017 with almost a quarter of a million visits. This is 9 per cent higher year-on-year and marks the eighth month of continuous growth. We are also celebrating the highest annual visitor numbers on record, with over 2.5million visits to our libraries over the past 12 months – at a time when national library visitor numbers are declining. I think this success demonstrates how we have turned libraries into useful community hubs, making them more appealing and user-friendly to residents. Computers and innovative technologies such as Amazon lockers and tablets are also available in many of our libraries, meaning that they’re no longer just a place to pick up a book. It’s free to join Royal Greenwich libraries if you live, work or study in a London borough so I’d encourage you to sign up if you haven’t already.

Finally, thank you to everyone who took part in the Leader and Deputy Leader Question Time last week. Almost 100 residents attended the event at Woolwich Town Hall which was chaired by BBC news presenter Asad Ahmad to ask questions on a broad range of topics including housing, education and transport. It is a great opportunity to air your views and ask questions about issues in the borough so look out for details of future sessions for your chance to join in.

Councillor Denise Hyland is the leader of Greenwich council