Met’s police boss Cressida ready to knockout out knife crime

Metropolitan Commissioner Cressida Dick emphasised that fighting knife crime takes more than just enforcement when she visited a Lewisham boxing club to speak to young people about knife crime prevention and their concerns.

Based in New Cross, the Double Jab boxing club was founded four years ago and works with Lewisham’s youngsters to offer a positive alternative to crime and potential career within the sport. The boxing club has won the London Sport’s Club of the Year 2017 while the head coach Mike Harris won the BBC Sports Personality’s Unsung Hero of the Year award for London in 2016 for his work in tackling knife crime via boxing.

The visit took place on Thursday, during phase eight of Operation Sceptre that launched earlier this week. Operation Sceptre, was created by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) to tackle the increase in knife crime across London.

The Commissioner chose to visit the young boxers after some expressed their views on knife crime during a London news interview, calling on her to speak directly to the community. Attending at the earliest opportunity, the Commissioner took a tour of the club and spent time talking with a mixed group of young club members about their concerns.

Knife crime remains a top priority for the Commissioner and although the MPS works tirelessly against knife crime all year round, Operation Sceptre gives a complete focus to it, especially as this type of crime traditionally sees a seasonal rise in the summer months.

This week’s focused action under Operation Sceptre has seen a variety of tactics including weapons sweeps, intelligence-led stop and search and proactive operations to target habitual knife carriers, to confiscate knives and tackle those wanted in connection with knife-related offences and violent crime, as well as to increase the visibility of police officers to reassure local people and deter further violence.

The MPS has been at the forefront of influencing changes in legislation, with the amendment to the Criminal Justice Act 1988 banning the sale, manufacture, rental or importation of knives often referred to as “zombie knives.” This ban was supported by the change to sentencing laws in relation to minimum custodial sentences for knife carrying repeat offenders.

MPS Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “When I was appointed Commissioner I made it clear that we all had a responsibility to fight knife crime. The team at Double Jab are stepping up in their community to provide sport, friendship and focus for young people. It is important I am able to get out and listen to Londoners and really understand their concerns and the work they are doing. It was inspiring and very informative to see the work being done at the club and to hear from the young athletes.

“Our officers have been working around the clock during Operation Sceptre with results that make our streets safer. Knife crime is really complex to prevent but combining enforcement with prevention and community led action puts us on the front foot.”

Head coach at Double Jab Mike Harris said: “To have the Commissioner visit the club and listen to what the kids had to say was a real gift to be heard. To the kids it meant their issues are valued, empowering then to make a positive change through positive relationships with the Met police.”

“Our club’s motto is ‘Jab Don’t Stab’, with our aims of using sport as a means of a pathway to community cohesion and tackling gang and knife crime. We provide young people the opportunity to use skills to better their future – they are, after all, the future of country.”