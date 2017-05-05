Free school go ahead for Lewisham Church of England secondary

A Church of England secondary school has got the go-ahead to be established in Lewisham under the free school scheme.

Plans drawn up Southwark Diocesan Board of Education have been approved by the Government as part of its initiative for the schools it funds which are run outside of local council control .

The eight form entry school for up to 1,200 boys and girls aged between 11 and 16 with “a broad curriculum underpinned by Christian values” is due to open in phases from 2019 or 2020

The proposed school described as “highly inclusive” is to have a specialist unit for pupils with Autistic Spectrum Disorder. Plans include having a dual focus on both maths and modern foreign languages.

A spokeswoman from the diocese said it will be working with Lewisham council and the Government’s Department of Education to secure a suitable site in the borough.

The website on the plans notes: “The school is being proposed to help meet the growing need for additional high quality secondary places in the south/central Lewisham area and also to give families additional choice of a high quality education with Christian values and strong pastoral care for their children.

“Lewisham CofE Secondary School will be free to attend and will be highly inclusive, have a distinctive Christian character and will offer its students the opportunity to grow and develop within a broad and balanced curriculum framework under-pinned by Christian values.

Setting out the vision, the website says the new school “will provide an excellent continuation of learning for children in the Church of England family of Lewisham primary schools, as well as those families of other faiths and no faith who wish to see their children succeed in a safe and inclusive environment.”

The Rt Revd Jonathan Clark, the chair of the Diocesan Board of Education, said: “Gaining approval to open a new school is a long and complex process. We are delighted that the outcome has been positive and it can now move onto the next stage of bringing the project to fruition”.

Toby Young, the director of New Schools Network, said: “The application process to set up a free school is extremely rigorous so it is a testament to the Southwark Diocesan Board of Education’s hard work that they have been approved to open.”

Interested parents can find out more: www.lewishamcofesecondaryschool.org.uk