Lions captain Craig – no mental scars as we head to Scunthorpe United for play-off decider

Tony Craig has dismissed any suggestion that Millwall’s 3-0 defeat at Scunthorpe earlier in the season will cause any doubt in the Lions camp ahead of Sunday’s play-off decider.

The two clubs drew 0-0 last night at The Den.

And now comes a chances for Millwall to reach a Wembley showpiece for the second year in a row if they can defeat United at Glanford Park.

Paddy Madden netted twice with Hakeeb Adelakun also on target on December 17.

But Lions captain Craig insisted that result will not play on the minds of Neil Harris’ squad: “No, not at all. We look at tonight and how we performed. We’ll look at our strengths and weaknesses and hopefully rectify that on Sunday.

“We know they are a very dangerous side – if you give them an inch they’ll punish you. They did a job on us that day but this is a completely different game.

“It’s a very evenly-poised game. We tried to take a result to their place, but it didn’t happen. The main focus is now to recover and get ready for Sunday.

“We had a few chances, unfortunately one didn’t go in for us. I suppose as a spectator it was a good one to watch.

“As a defence we want to keep as many clean sheets as possible. I think they had one or two chances but as a defensive unit we were pleased with our performance.”

Millwall have used a cryotherapy chamber in the build-up to last night’s match – using freezing temperatures to aid muscle recovery.

“We’re certainly giving it our all,” said Craig. “We’ve got to eat the right food and the boys have got to sacrifice some food they like. We want to give ourselves the best possible shot.”