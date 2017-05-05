Friday, May 5, 2017
Police appeal for witnesses to Tooting road accident

By Toby Porter -
The junction where the accident happened

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious collision in Tooting which left a 78-year-old man severely injured.

Police were called at approximately 11.30am yesterday, Thursday, to Garratt Lane following reports of a Volkswagen Touran in collision with a pedestrian.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and the 78-year-old male pedestrian was taken to a south London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver stopped at the scene.

Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

They would like to speak with anyone who saw the Volkswagen turning right from Tooting High Street into Garratt Lane where the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation on 020 8543 5157 or via @MetCC.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Toby Porter
Chief Reporter | Former news reporter on Daily Mail and Times, former editor in Edinburgh and Barnet. Sports editor and father for 15 years. Once made nine doormats for Harrods entrances. They lasted two years.

