Police appeal for witnesses to Tooting road accident

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious collision in Tooting which left a 78-year-old man severely injured.

Police were called at approximately 11.30am yesterday, Thursday, to Garratt Lane following reports of a Volkswagen Touran in collision with a pedestrian.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and the 78-year-old male pedestrian was taken to a south London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver stopped at the scene.

Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

They would like to speak with anyone who saw the Volkswagen turning right from Tooting High Street into Garratt Lane where the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation on 020 8543 5157 or via @MetCC.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.