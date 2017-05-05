Millwall boss reveals his one big League One play-off disappointment

Neil Harris has criticised the scheduling of the League One play-off semi-final matches – with an ultra-quick turnaround to decide who reaches Wembley.

Millwall drew 0-0 with Scunthorpe United on Thursday night at The Den and no head to Glanford Park three days later in the decisive second leg.

Lions boss Harris said: “I’m surprised no-one from the Football League has come out to explain to four football clubs why they’re playing so close together. But it is the same for everybody.

“The only disappointment for me is you have four really good sides in this and asking them to play so close together, will you get the same amount of quality for each individual player over that period when the live cameras are here? That’s down to the Football League to make that decision. It is what it is.”