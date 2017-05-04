Scunthorpe chief Alexander not ready to call his side favourites for play-off return against Millwall

Graham Alexander refused to say it is advantage Scunthorpe after their 0-0 draw at Millwall tonight in the first leg of the League One play-off semi-finals.

The two sides went toe-to-toe at The Den in an encounter which failed to produce a whole lot of penalty box incident.

Scunthorpe’s bonus for finishing third in the table is that the decisive leg is at Glanford Park, where they have a highly impressive record with 14 wins in the normal campaign.

“Favourites is for other people to say,” said Alexander. “Those things don’t help you win a game of football. You have got to go and perform in a high-pressure game and be on the front foot.

“We know it will be a tough game. Millwall have got good players and they’ll come with the same sort of gameplan, to try and win the games themselves.

“The home record gives players confidence we are good but it doesn’t win us anything.”

Joe Anyon made a crucial first-half save from Lee Gregory in the first-half.

Alexander said: “When we played here recently we conceded a penalty after two minutes and it puts you on the back foot. To do that again would be a nightmare. It wasn’t quite as early but it was a big save at a big time.

“You know the pressure will build up if you conceded then. It was a bit of a warning across the bows that we had to defend better for the rest of the game.”