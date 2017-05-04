Millwall boss: We have no fears needing a win at Scunthorpe United

Neil Harris says his Millwall side will have no fears as they head to Scunthorpe United on Sunday – with their League One play-off semi-final firmly still in the balance.

The Lions were held 0-0 at The Den. Lee Gregory’s first-half chance, saved by the legs of Joe Anyon, was the best opportunity in 90 minutes which were high on industry and defensive resilience – but low on goalscoring chances.

“We have played a lot of big games and some have been away – I’ve got no qualms about going to Scunthorpe needing to get a result,” said Harris.

“I think they’ll play a little bit more football at home. We have to make sure we’re every bit as resilient and secure as we were tonight.

“We will make chances. The onus is on Scunthorpe in front of their own fans. The onus on them at home is to come and attack. We’re capable of scoring goals away from home – we certainly showed that at Bristol Rovers last week.”