Millwall 0 Scunthorpe 0 – Lions can’t gain an advantage in first leg of League One play-off semi-final

Millwall have been left frustrated at The Den on a number of occasions this season in terms of finding a breakthrough – and the first leg of the League One semi-final was another case in point.

The Lions had the edge in the first-half but ran out of ideas after the break against a Scunthorpe United side who will be delighted to head back North with a clean sheet.

This was a fifth stalemate at The Den for the South Londoners. Every side has had to show steely defensive resolve, and the Iron refused to fold.

The test now is for Neil Harris’ side to complete the job at Glanford Park, where Scunthorpe United had 14 victories in the normal campaign. That can only be bettered by champions Sheffield United.

This is the eighth play-offs contested by the Lions since 1991. Their first five were failures before one glorious day in north London. They lost their 12 months ago but have reached the final in their last three attempts.

When Millwall were last involved in back-to-back play-offs – 2009 and 2010 – they lost to the Iron at Wembley before defeating Swindon Town to gain promotion to the Championship. This tie is still on a knife-edge, but the South Londoners will be seen as the underdogs.

The Lions turned up in the first 45 minutes. They were unapologetically physical and had the edge in strength. In terms of chances created and moments of panic, they all came down the Scunthorpe end.

Jed Wallace was restored to the starting line-up in the sole change made by boss Neil Harris from the Millwall team which won 4-3 at Bristol Rovers on Sunday. And the on-loan Wolves winger produced a cross which deflected, forcing Jordan Clarke into a horrible sliced clearance that lacked any element of control.

The Lions also seemed to be determined to get under the skin of Scunthorpe frontman Ivan Toney. He was on the end of some meaty challenges and picked up his 16th booking of a disciplinary-heavy campaign for an aerial collision with Shaun Hutchinson.

The best opportunity of the first 45 minutes fell to top-scorer Lee Gregory in the 26th minute. Wallace’s pass evaded a sliding Iron defender and Millwall’s top-scorer had an opportunity to beat Joe Anyon. The striker went for a low, slotted finish and saw it come back off the keeper’s legs.

The intensity to Millwall’s play was at the right levels, when they get that bang on then not many sides can settle. The press was almost constant and as a result the visitors were unable to settle down. Jordan Archer did not have a save to make in 45 minutes.

Gregory’s experience looked to have won a free-kick for the Lions on the edge of the box on 35 minutes as he backed under Murray Wallace, his ploy working with referee Andrew Madley. Wallace’s free-kick looked relatively straightforward but it squirted away from Anyon, who claimed it at the second time of asking.

Scunthorpe seemed to be wilting under the muscular challenge presented to them. Steve Morison was booked for dropping to his knees, imitating Neal Bishop. The message was clear – stand up and fight.

The last moment of concern for the Iron came right at the end as a ball in from the right caused panic in the box. Once again it was Clarke who dealt with it, the ball going just past the post.

The disappointing thing for Millwall was their inability to carve out genuine openings. Tony Craig volleyed well over when Shane Ferguson’s corner was only partially cleared. Another ball popped out to Mahlon Romeo but the substitute was wild with his strike.

Scunthorpe’s first shot on target did not come until the 80th minute and even then it was a comfortable one for Archer to save.