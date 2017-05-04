Millwall v Scunthorpe team line-ups: Jed Wallace returns for Lions in only change by boss Neil Harris

Millwall boss Neil Harris has made just one change for tonight’s League One play-off semi-final first leg against Scunthorpe United.

Jed Wallace, who sat out Sunday’s 4-3 win at Bristol Rovers with a bug, returns in place of David Worrall. Tonight’s team is the one which Harris was expected to name at The Memorial Stadium before an enforced switch to his line-up.

Left-back Joe Martin is the man to miss out on the matchday 18.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Hutchinson, Webster, Craig, Wallace, Williams, Abdou, Ferguson, Morison, Gregory. Subs: King, Worrall, Thompson, Onyedinma, Romeo, O’Brien, Cooper.

Scunthorpe: Anyon, Wallace, Mirfin, Dawson, Madden, Morris, Bishop, Townsend, Toney, Ness, Clarke. Subs: Watson, Van Veen, Toffolo, Mantom, Holmes, Davies, Sutton.