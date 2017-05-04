Rotherham United confirm appointment of Charlton coach

Rotherham United have confirmed Richie Barker’s appointment as assistant manager.

The Millers have been relegated to League One and Barker had been expected to join his former club once Paul Warne was appointed permanent boss.

Charlton knew they were losing Barker and Simon Clark has also left the coaching set-up.

Johnnie Jackson will be a player-coach next season while Addicks chief Karl Robinson recently told the South London Press that Lee Bowyer, brought in as assistant first-team coach in the second half of the campaign, is also in his thoughts for a permanent role.