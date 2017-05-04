Thursday, May 4, 2017
Rotherham United confirm appointment of Charlton coach

Rotherham United confirm appointment of Charlton coach

By Richard Cawley -
0
234
Charlton Athletic Manager Karl Robinson (right) with Charlton Athletic coach Richie Barker

Rotherham United have confirmed Richie Barker’s appointment as assistant manager.

The Millers have been relegated to League One and Barker had been expected to join his former club once Paul Warne was appointed permanent boss.

Charlton knew they were losing Barker and Simon Clark has also left the coaching set-up.

Johnnie Jackson will be a player-coach next season while Addicks chief Karl Robinson recently told the South London Press that Lee Bowyer, brought in as assistant first-team coach in the second half of the campaign, is also in his thoughts for a permanent role.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Rotherham United confirm appointment of Charlton coach