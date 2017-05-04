Thursday, May 4, 2017
Bexley Beer Festival starts tomorrow

Bexley Beer Festival starts tomorrow

By Mandy Little -
0
369

 

ONE of the regions most popular annual celebration of real ales is back offering the chance to try some not widely available brews.

The Bexley Beer Festival is to be held in a large marque at Old Dartfordians Sports Club Memorial Clubhouse in Bourne Road, Bexley from Thursday May 4th until Saturday May 6.

The event now in its 12th year the event is once again organised and run by volunteers with support from the not for profit Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA). Last year the event attracted 1500 visitors and it is expected to grow again this year. There is an additional attraction on the final day as there is also to be a cricket clash at the ground between Dartfordians 2nd XI and Sidcup 3rd XI

The festival is to showcase 85 beers from South East London breweries in addition to those from Kent and further afield and a number of ciders. Among the more specialised contributions will be vegetarian and vegan beers from a Swanley brewery called Brew Buddies. Bexley Brewery will be sponsoring the Fest’s glasses along with Westerham Brewery of Kent. The ranges of brews on offer include the colourfully names Off Shore Howler, Holy Smoke, Black Knight, Choc Cherry Mild, Rapscallion and Bumble’s Honeyed Ale.

The festival is being organised by unpaid volunteers from the Bexley Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) along with assistance from other CAMRA branches far and wide and other local volunteers. Full details on www.bexley.camra.org

Full details on www.bexley.camra.org

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Mandy Little
Reporter | Resident of Lewisham for more than 25 years and studied sociology at Goldsmiths. Previously worked for many years as a picture researcher for book and part work publishers and joined The Mercury after studying for a NCTJ at Lambeth College. Big yoga and walking fan – not just in the country but also along the River Thames. Love South East London and wander around Lewisham town centre, Deptford High Street and Greenwich Town Centre at least once a week. Mandy has worked for the Mercury for 14 years.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Bexley Beer Festival starts tomorrow