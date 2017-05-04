Bexley Beer Festival starts tomorrow

ONE of the regions most popular annual celebration of real ales is back offering the chance to try some not widely available brews.

The Bexley Beer Festival is to be held in a large marque at Old Dartfordians Sports Club Memorial Clubhouse in Bourne Road, Bexley from Thursday May 4th until Saturday May 6.

The event now in its 12th year the event is once again organised and run by volunteers with support from the not for profit Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA). Last year the event attracted 1500 visitors and it is expected to grow again this year. There is an additional attraction on the final day as there is also to be a cricket clash at the ground between Dartfordians 2nd XI and Sidcup 3rd XI

The festival is to showcase 85 beers from South East London breweries in addition to those from Kent and further afield and a number of ciders. Among the more specialised contributions will be vegetarian and vegan beers from a Swanley brewery called Brew Buddies. Bexley Brewery will be sponsoring the Fest’s glasses along with Westerham Brewery of Kent. The ranges of brews on offer include the colourfully names Off Shore Howler, Holy Smoke, Black Knight, Choc Cherry Mild, Rapscallion and Bumble’s Honeyed Ale.

The festival is being organised by unpaid volunteers from the Bexley Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) along with assistance from other CAMRA branches far and wide and other local volunteers. Full details on www.bexley.camra.org

