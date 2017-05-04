Crystal Palace needing a result on the final day of the season would be “risky” – experienced campaigner admits

Damien Delaney wants Crystal Palace to put any fears of Premier League relegation to bed quickly and avoid any final day nerve-shredding emotions.

The Eagles only have three matches left to play with trips to Manchester City on Saturday and Manchester United on the final day either side of a crunch home game against Hull City.

It still looks highly unlikely that the South London club will get pulled back into it properly with Swansea needing at least seven points from a possible nine to overtake them. And that is assuming Sam Allardyce’s side do not pick up another positive result.

Palace could have put the issue to bed last weekend but lost 2-0 to Burnley last weekend.

Veteran Delaney told www.eagles.cpfc.co.uk: “We know one more win does it for us. We don’t really want to be relying and waiting on other teams, checking results. It’s not pretty, sitting and watching the Swansea-Manchester United game.

“I’m sick of saying it, the calibre and type of squad we have got – we shouldn’t be where we are, but we are.

“Possibly playing the big teams suits Crystal Palace better, rather than Burnley. They almost did to us what we do to teams – they sat back and counter-attacked us.

“I wouldn’t like it to be the last day of the season to get something – that would be quite risky. I’d like to get it done as soon as possible.”