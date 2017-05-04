Crystal Palace boss talks about his backroom team – and admits they help to relieve the pressure

Sam Allardyce has given insight into some of the key roles his backroom team have provided as Crystal Palace look to secure their Premier League status for next season.

The Eagles boss appointed Sammy Lee as his assistant boss and Martyn Margetson as the new goalkeeping coach, getting rid of Keith Millen and Andy Woodman.

Margetson has been working closely with goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey for over seven years, thanks to his previous role as goalkeeping coach for the Wales national side.

The Eagles number one dropped a stone in weight after Margetson and his backroom colleagues assessed performance data, the former Wolves player doing extra gym work to shift the excess.

“I’m a great delegator in my life. You learn that if you want to stay in the game for a long time, you want to relieve the pressure on yourself and you want to make better decisions then you have to find the people in the positions you want, who are the best.

“I have to try and persuade the owners of the club that this is the best, this is what the best costs and that it is such an important investment that it will be so much better down the line and save you so much money, so let’s invest in him.

“My job has been to persuade the owners to get the best we possibly can, put them in their department and then deliver. We all help as much as we can to all come together, communicate and put all the elements together to try and build a successful ‘team behind the team’ – they support that team on the field 24/7. That’s why there’s so many people involved these days.

“We’ve probably got a staff for the first team here of maybe 18-20 people – it could be bigger – but that team works very, very hard to support the players.”

Andros Townsend has increased the average distance he covers in games from 8.8km to 11km and recently credited Ryland Morgans, brought in as head of performance with his improved fitness levels.

Allardyce said: “Since Ryland’s arrival we’ve been looking at our training times in detailed, sports science, terms. We’re not coming in at 9am, starting training at 10:30am and then going home in the afternoon.

“The day before Tottenham we trained at 4pm on the basis of Ryland’s scientific background. With three games in a week, nutrition, supplements, rest and sleep are more important than anything else. Sleep deprivation is a massive problem, and for us all, the better we sleep the better we perform.

“We measure recovery generally now by asking the player; ‘how do you feel?’ and the player being honest enough to tell us, and a urine test for hydration and dehydration so we can guide the player in that time.

“Also for recovery we have our cryotherapy unit, which has been in constant use throughout my time here since we got it in around Christmas. It’s not a favourite of the players because it’s very cold, but it is one thing which few players realised just how important it is to them to aid them with recovery.

“We’ve got Lee Richardson our sports psychologist. Even if the body is tired, the mind can make the body not so tired if it wants to. Their state of mind determines how well they play.

“I am not a qualified man, but I’ve been in the sports psychology world for most of my life and have listened to it for years and years.

“So, if you’re feeling slightly tired say to yourself ‘I’m not’. Drive yourself on. Fight for that extra yard, metre, mile. Push yourself through the pain barrier.”