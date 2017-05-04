Striker reborn after Millwall exit – and admits “I tried too hard to impress” during Den career

To say that John Marquis’ first season after leaving Millwall has gone well would be an understatement.

The 24-year-old South Londoner had hit 26 goals by the start of April for Doncaster Rovers – who have clinched promotion – and was voted League Two Player of the Season at the recent EFL Awards.

Lewisham-born Marquis, 15 when he joined the Lions from Bromley Town, had contemplated moving on from Millwall before, only to re-sign.

“In hindsight, leaving was probably the best thing I’ve ever done,” said Marquis. “I feel at times I tried too hard to impress at Millwall, I got caught up in the atmosphere and wanting to do well.

“Youth team-wise at Millwall I thoroughly enjoyed. I enjoyed it under Scott Fitzgerald, who is still there.

“You get taught a way to play for Millwall – which is hard work and passion – growing up in the area I knew what it meant to be a supporter. Giving 100 per cent is drilled in from a young age. It can help or hinder some players.

“It’s easier to talk about now I have left, because I can look at it with a bit more of a relaxed and controlled head on top of my shoulders.”

“When you are young you are a bit naive. Mentally I was not as strong as I am now. The experience made me much wiser, both the good and the bad times. I wouldn’t have changed anything that went before this successful season. It’s made me who I am and has made me appreciate what I’m getting at the moment.

“Purely because I had not had a consistent run before this season, my main aim at Doncaster was really just game-wise.

“I was looking for 30 starts in the league at least, and if I got that then 15 or 20 goals was a realistic target. But my minutes have increased massively.

“I’m playing in a team playing attacking football and creating lots of chances. I feel a big part of the team and wanted by the manager.

“The manager has put faith in me and that has really helped as well.”

Marquis made his Millwall first-team debut in September 2009, a 49th-minute substitute in a 2-0 loss at Bristol Rovers.

A further 12 games followed in 2010-11, scoring four goals in the Championship. After that came loan switches to Portsmouth, Torquay, Northampton Town, Cheltenham, Gillingham and Leyton Orient.

“I feel like after impressing when I broke into the side at an early age I did find it hard to get consistency,” he said. “There was no under-23 or development side – I’d gone from youth football to the first-team. I was quite sparingly used.

“When you got picked to play, you might not be match-fit or a bit low on confidence. It’s not an excuse.

“I feel like I didn’t get that run. Off the top of my head, maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t think I started more than three, possibly four, games at a time.

“Every time I went out on loan I’d get that sharpness and confidence – I always backed myself as a goalscorer – because of a run.

“I had a change of managers. I was in and out under Kenny Jackett. Steve Lomas came in and made it very clear he didn’t think I was ready – he sent me straight out on loan, which did benefit me.

“Ian Holloway came in and I was coming out of contract at the end of that season. He saw something in me and offered me an extra year.

“I thought with a new manager I might get that chance but almost as soon as I signed I was sent on loan to Northampton.

“I got told I’d get a chance and it didn’t materialise.

“Holloway lost his job and Neil Harris became manager. I lost my dad when I was seven – if I had a father figure then it was him.

“I used to clean his boots and he looked after me very well. I can only ever be grateful to him.

“When I signed I thought it might be different under someone I really trusted but Steve Morison and Lee Gregory were on form.

“The one thing is my hard work, desire and endeavour to play for Millwall was always there.”

His form at Doncaster has been a revelation.

Marquis said: “I wanted a fresh challenge. Being at home is lovely but at the same time I needed to really grow up. I moved out of my comfort zone geographically and just embraced everything.

“As soon as I met Darren Ferguson, the manager, I couldn’t wait to get started.

“He has got a reputation of promotions and of picking players from lower leagues and turning them into successful players.

“I spoke to Neil Harris about going to Doncaster and he agreed it would be good.”

Goalscorers attract interest and Marquis’ exploits are sure to have alerted other clubs.

Not that the former Lion will be trying to fuel any speculation.

“I signed a two-year deal,” he said. “Any striker who scores 20-plus goals then people will probably be looking.

“But Doncaster are not a selling club – as far as I know they are not looking to sell me. And I have got the consistency I wanted. I don’t see any reason why I would want to move on or go anywhere else when I can keep enjoying my football here.”

At the time of this paper going to print, Millwall’s fight to get into the League One play-offs was yet to be determined.

Marquis could well be heading back to his old stomping ground in the 2017-18 campaign.

“It will be different,” he said. “I’ll be honest – I’ve thought about it before. The day may come, or it may never come for me.

“But it will just be another game. If you make it all about emotion then you possibly won’t play your natural game. I’d just be trying to win for Doncaster.”