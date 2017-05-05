Premier League youngster is a loan target for Addicks boss

Charlton boss Karl Robinson wants to bring Stephy Mavididi back to SE7 on loan next

season.

The 18-year-old Arsenal attacker suffered a season-ending hamstring injury at the end of February in a 1-0 defeat to Bury. Before that Mavididi had starred for the Addicks.

“I would like to bring Stephy back but he’s not my player,” said Robinson. “We speak every couple of weeks and I got a text that he has been given the all-clear to be back training in July. That is great news for him.

“He’s a very talented player. Our fans know how good he is. To see the name Mavididi on the back of a Charlton shirt would be exciting for next season, but we are in the hands of the player and the club.”

Charlton are still keen on Milton Keynes’ midfielder Ben Reeves, who is out of contract at the end of June.