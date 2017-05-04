Charlton boss not emphatic on striker’s future resting at The Valley

Charlton boss Karl Robinson is set to hold talks with Tony Watt as he weighs up whether the Scottish striker is part of his plans next season.

The 23-year-old was due to spend the campaign on loan at Hearts but returned to the South London club in mid-January.

Watt has looked to be heading out the exit door before. Cardiff City were set to strike a permanent deal in January 2016 before being placed under a transfer embargo. Soon after he joined Blackburn Rovers for the remainder of that campaign.

The former Celtic man has scored twice for Charlton in 2017 but was not in the squad for the last two games of the season. He was an unused substitute in the three preceding fixtures.

“Tony has been excellent – I wanted to try things for next season,” said Robinson: “We’ve got a decision to make – what we want to do and what he wants to do with his career. We’ll wait and see what materialises.

“He took the news really well about not being in the squad. I don’t have any gripes about how he has conducted himself.

“He played really well against Fleetwood at home, in the win at Bolton he was probably the best player on the pitch. He scored a big penalty for us against Scunthorpe and then got a goal again the following week in the 1-1 draw with Walsall. He has certainly been positive in some of the aspects he has brought to us.

“It hasn’t been a disaster. The next step has to be right for him and for us.”