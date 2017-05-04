Glen Tilbrook’s musical collaboration gig to raise cash for Charlton school

SQUEEZE front man Glen Tilbrook is looking forward a unique musical collaboration at an evening to raise cash for a Charlton school.

The benefit for Thorntree Primary School featuring Glen Tilbrook, his son Leon, cult rhythem and blues band Nine Below Zero and The Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir is to be held at Blackheath Halls on Thursday May 18. The night promising lots of laughs as well as music is to be compered by award winning comedian Nick Wilty

The night is set to include performances of some of Squeeze’s iconic hits such as Up The Junction from the band which cut its teeth in the venues of South East London in the 1970s plus some material from the band’s hugely successful Cradle to the Grave album released in 2015. The album was penned by Glenn with his long term song writing collaborater from Squeeze Chris Difford as the soundtrack for the TV series of the same name. The sitcom charted the teenage years of radio presenter Danny Baker in 1970s South London.

Glenn is looking forward to performing with Greenwich based Nine Below Zero which has built up a cult following since it was formed in 1977 which culminated in its debut Glastonbury festival appearance last year. The evening is also to offer another opportunity for him to continue his collaboration with the hospital choir which topped the charts in Christmas which he is hugely enthusiastic about

He told The Mercury: “Its going to be a great night. We really want to raise some funds for the school. My two youngest sons went there and it is such a brilliant school – the teachers and all the staff are great but they have to deal with so many cut backs in funds and it becomes a struggle for them to buy equipment – we want to do all we can to help them. The cash raised is to go towards new electronic teaching screens.”

“I am really looking forward to the night as every one is going to be performing with everyone. It is going to be a great musical collaboration with the performances bleeding into each other. It will be a unique one off show – there will be no repeat of it.

Nine Below Zero are one of my favourite bands and I love working with the Lewisham and Greenwich choir. They performed with us at the OnBlackheath festival last year which was great so we will be doing a couple of songs together again. We have also been recording material with the choir for our latest album.

Also Nick Wilty is brilliant he has had a long career and used to perform at Up The Creek in the early days as was a friend of the late founder of the club Malcolm Hardy. My son Leon who went to Thorntree is to perform with us – he went to Thorntree and is now 14 and set to go to the Brit School. He is really into music as is my other younger son Wesley who is about to finish at Thorntree – he plays he keyboards. My elder sons Ted and Louis are in the band Millions.”

He said: “Things are going great for Squeeze at the moment thanks to the success of the Cradle to the Grave and to go on a national tour in September – its amazing for the band to experience such a renaissance at this point.”

Glenn who was born in Woolwich and lives near by in Charlton last gig in the area was for the launch of the Royal Greenwich Tall Boats Festival.

He said: “It was a fantastic occasion when the festival was last held me and Chris Difford went on board some of the ships at Woolwich was great and we were so pleased to be part of it. Its also really good for the area. I love to see all the changes and regneration going on in Woolwich. I love the area and love the people and so its wonderful to see positive changes. Woolwich has been through a really severe depression and was not a great place to be for a while. I am pleased to see the changes – its all fantastic as long of course that there is still homes that the people can afford to live in.”

For tickets for The Benefit for Thorntree costing £22 or £20 for concessions visit https://www.blackheathhalls.com/

or call the Box Office on 020 8463 0100