Prince Philip, one of the most committed royals, to ease off public engagements

The Duke of Edinburgh will no longer carry out public engagements from the end of this summer, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

The Palace said it was Prince Philip’s decision, taken five weeks before his 96th birthday, with the support of the Queen.

The statement read: “Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen.

“Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

“The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

“Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family.”

Royal staff from across the country had been called to an emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace at 10am this morning.

Philip opened a new stand at Lord’s cricket ground on Wednesday and did not seem to be in failing health.

But he has decided the time has now come to step back from royal duties that can involve extensive travel.

His grandson the Duke of Cambridge has already announced he will be leaving his job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot to concentrate on his public role. So it is likely he will be further supporting the Queen in her position as head of state now the Duke has retired from official engagements.

When the Duke turned 90, he stepped down as president or patron of more than a dozen organisations – but has still been involved with more than 800 charities or bodies.

Prince Philip carried out official meetings and visits on 110 days last year – almost one every three days.

His grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry completed 80 and 86 respectively, while the Duchess of Cambridge did 63 days.

The Queen, who celebrated her 91st birthday in April this year, undertook official duties on 80 days of the year.

Princess Anne topped the 2016 list of public engagements, with 179.

Prince Charles took part in 139, Prince Edward 118, Andrew 112, Philip 110 and Prince Harry 86. Prince William and the Queen both did 80.