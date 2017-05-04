Greenwich astronomer says this is the month to look out for Jupiter and Saturn

May Night Sky by Dr Radmila Topalovic, Astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich

The summer sky is fast approaching – look for the magnificent summer triangle rising in the east after midnight. The summer triangle is marked by the stars Deneb, Vega and Altair – Vega will become apparent first as it is the brightest star of the three. Deneb marks the tail of Cygnus the swan which appears to fly over the Milky Way. The light from Deneb (a much bigger and brighter star than the Sun) takes over 3000 years to reach us – the light you see set off at the start of the Iron Age.

There are two planets to look for this month – Jupiter and Saturn. Jupiter is incredibly bright and visible as soon as the Sun sets – look south and you will see it high in the sky. Planets, the Moon and the Sun reach their highest point in the sky due south – astronomers call this culmination. Here they are on the meridian; this is an imaginary line bisecting the sky through the north and south celestial poles.

The best time to look at any object is when it is at culmination. In this position there is a thinner layer of atmosphere for the light to pass through and so there is less distortion – this is the best time to look at objects in the night sky.

If you have binoculars attach them to a tripod and point them at Jupiter. On a clear dark night you may see the 4 largest moons, these are the Galilean satellites (first discovered by Galileo Galilei in 1610) – Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.

Ganymede is the largest moon in the Solar System, larger than the planet Mercury. Io has intense volcanism due to tidal heating. Its tight orbit around Jupiter takes it round in less than 2 days and the strong gravitational pull of Jupiter flexes the surface of Io.

Europa is currently the focus of much interest; scientists believe there might be a vast ocean of liquid water lying beneath its icy shell. A plume of material was spotted recently by the Hubble Space Telescope; plumes have also been seen bursting from the surface of Enceladus, an icy moon around Saturn.

Saturn is visible low in the south-eastern sky after midnight. Use binoculars to see its elongated shape due to its rings which stretch out from the surface of Saturn to a distance equivalent to its diameter. A small telescope is needed to see the rings; you may also see the four largest moons: Mimas, Enceladus, Rhea and Titan.

The NASA Cassini satellite recently detected the presence of hydrogen in the plumes of Enceladus, also thought to have a global ocean. This exciting news suggests there might be undersea vents and energy sources – the next step is to probe deeper and look for possible life on this alien moon.

Radmila’s top tips for events at Royal Observatory Greenwich this month:

