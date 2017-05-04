Man charged with murder over Peckham Rye stabbing

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Peckham.

The victim, in his 20s, died after he was found with stab wounds on Friday afternoon by officers who were called to reports of an altercation in Peckham Rye.

Paramedics fought to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene in Rye Lane, near to the junction with Blenheim Grove, shortly before 4pm.

Parish Ofoeme, of Burrage Road, Greenwich, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon early on Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is due to appear in custody this morning.

Officers await formal identification of the victim.