Firefighters tackle blaze at Wimbledon’s former greyhound stadium

More than 35 firefighters had to rubbish caught light beside the former dog and stock car track in Plough Lane, Wimbledon, yesterday.

Crews received more than 10 calls about the blaze on wasteland in a storage yard next to the stadium, which closed down in readiness for a football stadium and flats development in March.

Six fire engines from Wimbledon, Tooting, Wandsworth and Battersea fire stations doused the flames after a pile of waste was alight.

Smoke from the fire was highly visible across the local area – the first call came at 12.32pm and the fire was under control by 3pm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.