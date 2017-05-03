Student guilty of planting homemade bomb which brought panic to North Greenwich station

A STUDENT who brought panic to North Greenwich underground station has been found guilty of making and planting a homemade bomb.

Damon Joseph Smith, 20, a student of Abbeyfield Road in Rotherhithe has been found guilty at the Old Bailey following an investigation by the Met Counter Terrorism detectives into the incident last October. He was found guilty of making an explosive device with the intention of endangering life or causing serious injury. During the trial Smith, who has autistic spectrum disorder, claimed his actions were meant as a harmless prank and the device was just a smoke bomb.

North Greenwich station was evacuated at 11am on October 20 last year just two minutes before the device was timed to go off. Staff had reported a rucksack containing a suspicious device had been found in the front carriage of a train travelling eastbound on the Jubilee Line. It was revealed to contain an improvised explosive device with 153g of low explosive material and shrapnel including ball bearings.

Smith was quickly identified as a suspect from CCTV analysis. He was captured carrying a holdall shortly after 10.30am that morning as he entered Surrey Quays Station where he caught an Overground train to Canada Water before switching to a westbound Jubilee Line train. He got off at Southwark before boarding a train in the direction he had just come from.

The footage revealed the student had got off this tube train at London Bridge, leaving the rucksack – which had been concealed in the holdall, behind. There were at least 10 passengers in the carriage and one reported the abandoned bag to the driver at Canary Wharf. The driver, having noticed wires and a clock, radioed ahead. Smith was arrested close to his university campus in Holloway Road, North London the following day.

During a search of his home, officers found a blank firing pistol, a BB gun, a knife and knuckleduster. When officers examined his social media accounts they discovered that Smith had ‘liked’ a number of videos relating to explosions and had shared articles, on social media, about the current threat level.

Officers also discovered shredded documents which were found to be pages from an online magazine that gave instructions on bomb-making. A ‘shopping list’ of bomb materials, created the month before, was recovered from his iPad and components to make an explosive device were also found at the house.

Commander Dean Haydon, the head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Throughout this investigation and subsequent trial, Smith claimed that his actions were meant as a harmless prank and that the object was nothing more than a smoke bomb.

“It is hard to believe that leaving what has been described as an improvised explosive device on a tube train, on a weekday morning, can be construed as anything but an attempt to endanger life. It is fortunate that the device failed to work and that no one was injured.

“At a time when the threat level remains at severe, I find it unlikely that anyone would consider his defence as an appropriate excuse for his actions.

“The jury rightly disagreed with him and I expect that Smith will now face a significant prison sentence.”

People are reminded to report any suspicious activity to the police by calling the confidential anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency dial 999.