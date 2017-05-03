Charlton targeting Championship players in summer transfer window

Wednesday, May 3, 2017
By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic v Swindon Town, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 30 April 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Karl Robinson has a summer hitlist of targets – but says the quality of some of those players will leave Charlton fighting Championship sides for their signatures.

The Addicks are thought to be hoping to strike a deal for Milton Keynes right-back Lee Hodson, 25.

And Robinson has previously spoken to the South London Press about his admiration for attacking midfielder Ben Reeves, out of contract this summer.

“I’ve got to make sure I bring in the best players for Charlton Athletic,” said Robinson. “I know where I think they want to be.

“I have a big wishlist, some big players on it, but it is about getting them.

“The problem with that is we want Championship players but Championship players demand Championship wages and demand Championship clubs.

“You don’t always get them but that is not down to finance. It’s about players wanting to play in the Championship next season.”

Richard Cawley
