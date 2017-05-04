Millwall chief on why happy to face Scunthorpe and bringing in veteran midfielder for make-or-break fixture

Neil Harris had no preference for Millwall’s play-off opponents – as they gear up for tonight’s League One semi-final first leg against Scunthorpe United.

The Lions finished sixth in the final standings and go to Glanford Park on Sunday in the decisive fixture.

“I really wasn’t fussed who we played,” said Harris. “Our focus was on ourselves and getting into the play-offs.

“All three teams are good sides. All the games will be competitive when you get to this stage. It is just who handles the pressure and who performs in both matches.”

Harris went with more experience at Bristol Rovers on Sunday, starting Jimmy Abdou and Shaun Cummings ahead of Ben Thompson and Mahlon Romeo.

“I thought the Bristol Rovers game was a play-off match in itself,” he said. “I wanted to go with Jimmy because I know what he brings and his know-how in one-off games. He was magnificent.

“He’s been out of the team for so long, to come in and perform as he did – to push himself to the limits – was an outstanding achievement. It shows why he has been at the club so long and played over 300 games to become a fans’ favourite.”