Lee Gregory’s double at Bristol Rovers will be perfect play-off boost for Millwall

Lee Gregory’s brace in Millwall’s 4-3 win over Bristol Rovers on Sunday was the perfect boost for the striker ahead of Thursday’s play-off semi-final first leg tie against Scunthorpe United.

The Lions frontman has got 17 goals this season but had not scored many from open play in 2017 before his double at The Memorial Stadium.

“It was a huge half of football for us and for Lee,” said Millwall manager Neil Harris. “He has not scored as many goals as last year but his all-round game has been better.

“He has had some opportunities and the ball has not ended up in the back of the net, but he has kept going and that has been key.

“It was massive for him, but particularly the team, that he has got a couple of goals because he is confident going into the play-off legs. He’ll expect the ball to fall to him and to score. That’s a big bonus.”